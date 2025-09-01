Vodacom and MTN have the best voice networks in Gauteng

Vodacom and MTN have better voice network quality than their competitors in Gauteng.

This was one of the findings of MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, which assessed the network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This is the largest voice network quality testing project in South Africa, conducted in partnership with Keysight distributor Coral-i.

The testing used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, a world-leading testing system used by operators and regulators globally.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 voice testing project included network performance tests in all of South Africa’s large cities, secondary cities, and smaller towns.

MyBroadband Insights also conducted testing while travelling on South Africa’s major roads, including the N1, N2, N3, and other highways.

Between 20 May 2025 and 7 July 2025, MyBroadband Insights covered over 10,000 kilometres, made 34,000 calls and recorded over 566 hours of call data.

It tracked key performance indicators such as Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

The setup included originating and terminating stations. Each station had five high-end Android smartphones running custom firmware for in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The results were collated according to the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications.

Vodacom and MTN both performed exceptionally in South Africa’s wealthiest province and were named joint winners for the best voice network in Gauteng.

Vodacom achieved the lowest average call setup time and performed consistently across all other segments.

MTN achieved the lowest dropped call rate and the highest call setup success rate, showing the quality of its network.

Cell C performed significantly worse than all the other mobile networks. It was dragged down by poor voice quality and a sub-standard call setup success rate.

Rain, which is a newcomer to the 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, performed surpassingly well in Gauteng.

It achieved the best average voice quality and achieved a call setup success rate of over 99%, only slightly behind Vodacom and MTN.

Voice Quality Results in Gauteng

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in Gauteng are summarised in the table below.