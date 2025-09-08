MTN reigns supreme in Mpumalanga

MTN has the best mobile voice network quality in Mpumalanga, followed by Vodacom, Telkom, Rain, and Cell C.

This was one of the findings of MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, which assessed the network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This is the largest voice network quality testing project in South Africa, conducted in partnership with Keysight distributor Coral-i.

The testing used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, a world-leading testing system used by operators and regulators globally.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 voice testing project included network performance tests in South Africa’s large cities, secondary cities, and smaller towns.

MyBroadband Insights also conducted testing while travelling on South Africa’s major roads, including the N1, N2, N3, and other highways.

Between 20 May 2025 and 7 July 2025, MyBroadband Insights covered over 10,000 kilometres, made 34,000 calls and recorded over 566 hours of call data.

It tracked key performance indicators such as Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

The setup included originating and terminating stations. Each station had five high-end Android smartphones running custom firmware for in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The results were collated according to the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications.

MTN achieved the best scores in Mpumalanga. It achieved the lowest dropped call rate and the highest call setup success rate.

Vodacom ranked second in Mpumalanga and achieved the highest average voice quality and the lowest average call setup time.

Telkom and Rain were in a close race for third and fourth place. Cell C performed much worse than the other mobile networks.

Voice Quality Results in Mpumalanga

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in Mpumalanga are summarised in the table below.

Mpumalanga Average Call Setup Time Average Voice Quality Dropped Call Rate Call Setup Success Rate Overall Score MTN 2.21 4.35 1.34% 88% 65% Vodacom 2.05 4.39 2.55% 86% 58% Telkom 3.62 3.76 3.66% 85% 48% Rain 4.29 4.34 3.57% 82% 45% Cell C 6.52 3.05 8.19% 78% 26%

Voice Quality Results in Mbombela

MTN, Vodacom, and Telkom performed exceptionally well in Mpumalanga’s capital, Mbombela, during the 2025 voice quality testing.

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in Mbombela are summarised in the table below.