MTN has the best voice network in the Western Cape

MTN has the best mobile voice network quality in the Western Cape, followed by Rain, Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell C.

This was one of the findings of MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, which assessed the network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This is the largest voice network quality testing project in South Africa and was conducted in partnership with Keysight distributor Coral-i.

The testing used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, a world-leading testing system used by operators and regulators globally.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 voice testing project included network performance tests in all of South Africa’s large cities, secondary cities, and smaller towns.

MyBroadband Insights also conducted testing while travelling on South Africa’s major roads, including the N1, N2, N3, and other highways.

Between 20 May 2025 and 7 July 2025, MyBroadband Insights covered over 10,000 kilometres, made 34,000 calls and recorded over 566 hours of call data.

It tracked key performance indicators such as Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

The setup included originating and terminating stations. Each of these stations had five high-end Android smartphones running custom firmware for in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The results were collated according to the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications.

MTN achieved the best overall score in the Western Cape. It achieved the lowest dropped call rate and the highest call setup success rate.

There was a close battle for second place between Rain and Vodacom. Rain ended up slightly ahead with the best average voice quality, while Vodacom had the best call setup times.

Telkom struggled to keep up with the other networks, ending up in fourth place, while Cell C performed poorly across the board.

Voice Quality Results in the Western Cape

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in the Western Cape are summarised in the table below.

Western Cape Average Call Setup Time Average Voice Quality Dropped Call Rate Call Setup Success Rate Overall Score MTN 2.21 4.53 1.08% 97.05% 86% Rain 3.71 4.58 1.70% 96.60% 79% Vodacom 2.17 4.37 1.98% 95.24% 78% Telkom 3.15 3.91 3.40% 94.29% 68% Cell C 8.29 3.57 3.71% 90.63% 35%

Voice Quality Results in Cape Town

MTN continued its great performance in Cape Town, taking the shortest time to set up calls and having the highest success rate.

Cell C performed better in Cape Town than in the more rural areas of the Western Cape, but still ended up in last place.

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in Cape Town are summarised in the table below.