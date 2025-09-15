MTN beats the rest in the Northern Cape

MTN has the best voice network quality in the Northern Cape, followed by Telkom, Vodacom, Rain and Cell C.

This was one of the findings of MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, which assessed the network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This is the largest voice network quality testing project in South Africa, conducted in partnership with Keysight distributor Coral-i.

The testing used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, a world-leading testing system used by operators and regulators globally.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 voice testing project included network performance tests in South Africa’s large cities, secondary cities, and smaller towns.

MyBroadband Insights also conducted testing while travelling on South Africa’s major roads, including the N1, N2, N3, and other highways.

Between 20 May 2025 and 7 July 2025, MyBroadband Insights covered over 10,000 kilometres, made 34,000 calls and recorded over 566 hours of call data.

It tracked key performance indicators such as Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

The setup included originating and terminating stations. Each station had five high-end Android smartphones running custom firmware for in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The results were collated according to the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications.

MTN achieved the best overall score in the Northern Cape and the lowest dropped call rate in the province.

Telkom took an easy second place with the highest call setup success rate, while Vodacom took third with the best call setup times.

Rain had the best voice quality, while Cell C struggled in all the categories.

Voice Quality Results in the Northern Cape

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in the Northern Cape are summarised in the table below.

Northern Cape Average Call Setup Time Average Voice Quality Dropped Call Rate Call Setup Success Rate Overall Score MTN 2.56 4.5 1.00% 96.89% 86% Telkom 3.17 3.92 3.23% 98.50% 78% Vodacom 1.88 4.4 3.14% 94.43% 71% Rain 4.27 4.55 1.07% 92.67% 64% Cell C 9.05 3.33 2.91% 90.37% 33%

Voice Quality Results in Kimberley

Vodacom beat MTN for the win in Kimberley, even though both achieved perfect setup success rates in the area.

Vodacom dropped no calls in Kimberley, had the shortest call setup times and was only beaten for voice quality by Rain.

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in Kimberley are summarised in the table below.