Vodacom has the best voice network in the Eastern Cape

Vodacom has the best voice network quality in the Eastern Cape, followed by MTN, Telkom, Rain and Cell C.

This was one of the findings of MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, which assessed the network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This is the largest voice network quality testing project in South Africa, conducted in partnership with Keysight distributor Coral-i.

The testing used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, a world-leading testing system used by operators and regulators globally.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 voice testing project included network performance tests in South Africa’s large cities, secondary cities, and smaller towns.

MyBroadband Insights also conducted testing while travelling on South Africa’s major roads, including the N1, N2, N3, and other highways.

Between 20 May 2025 and 7 July 2025, MyBroadband Insights covered over 10,000 kilometres, made 34,000 calls and recorded over 566 hours of call data.

It tracked key performance indicators such as Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

The setup included originating and terminating stations. Each station had five high-end Android smartphones running custom firmware for in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The results were collated according to the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications.

Vodacom achieved the best overall score in the Eastern Cape. It also achieved the highest call setup success rate, the lowest dropped call rate, and the shortest call setup time in the province.

Rain had the best average voice quality, but it suffered from fewer successful calls and a higher drop rate, which placed it behind MTN and Telkom.

Cell C showed poor results overall.

Voice Quality Results in the Eastern Cape

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in the Eastern Cape are summarised in the table below.

Eastern Cape Average Call Setup Time Average Voice Quality Dropped Call Rate Call Setup Success Rate Overall Score Vodacom 2.09 4.47 1.95% 98.38% 84% MTN 2.37 4.47 3.07% 96.63% 77% Telkom 3.41 3.9 5.44% 95.64% 64% Rain 3.78 4.48 3.45% 90.86% 60% Cell C 7.9 3.44 2.53% 89.44% 37%

Voice Quality Results in Gqeberha

Vodacom beat MTN and Telkom for the win in Gqeberha, even though all three achieved perfect setup success rates in the area.

Vodacom dropped no calls in Gqeberha, had the shortest call setup times and was only beaten for voice quality by Rain.

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in Gqeberha are summarised in the table below.