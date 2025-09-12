Vodacom and MTN have the best voice networks in Limpopo

Vodacom and MTN have the best voice network qualities in Limpopo, beating Telkom, Rain, and Cell C.

This was one of the findings of MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, which assessed the network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This is the largest voice network quality testing project in South Africa, conducted in partnership with Keysight distributor Coral-i.

The testing used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, a world-leading testing system used by operators and regulators globally.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 voice testing project included network performance tests in South Africa’s large cities, secondary cities, and smaller towns.

MyBroadband Insights also conducted testing while travelling on South Africa’s major roads, including the N1, N2, N3, and other highways.

Between 20 May 2025 and 7 July 2025, MyBroadband Insights covered over 10,000 kilometres, made 34,000 calls and recorded over 566 hours of call data.

It tracked key performance indicators such as Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

The setup included originating and terminating stations. Each station had five high-end Android smartphones running custom firmware for in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The results were collated according to the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications.

Vodacom achieved the best overall score in Limpopo. It also achieved the best call setup time and voice quality in the province.

MTN followed closely, with less than one per cent difference, and claimed the fewest dropped calls and the highest call setup success rate.

Telkom’s performance was average, landing it in fourth place, while Rain and Cell C performed comparatively poorly in Limpopo.

Voice Quality Results in Limpopo

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in Limpopo are summarised in the table below.

Limpopo Average Call Setup Time Average Voice Quality Dropped Call Rate Call Setup Success Rate Overall Score Vodacom 1.61 4.46 0.99% 98.30% 88% MTN 1.9 4.36 0.75% 98.52% 87% Telkom 3.19 3.82 2.04% 95.38% 67% Rain 4.41 4.35 1.63% 91.09% 53% Cell C 5.37 2.84 8.67% 89.56% 32%

Voice Quality Results in Polokwane

Vodacom also took the win in Polokwane, with a perfect call setup success rate and the fastest call setup times.

Rain performed very well in the area, dropping no calls and achieving the highest average voice quality.

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in Polokwane are summarised in the table below.