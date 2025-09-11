MTN leads voice networking in North West

MTN has the best voice network quality in the North West, ahead of Vodacom, Rain, Telkom and Cell C.

This was one of the findings of MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, which assessed the network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This is the largest voice network quality testing project in South Africa, conducted in partnership with Keysight distributor Coral-i.

The testing used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, a world-leading testing system used by operators and regulators globally.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 voice testing project included network performance tests in South Africa’s large cities, secondary cities, and smaller towns.

MyBroadband Insights also conducted testing while travelling on South Africa’s major roads, including the N1, N2, N3, and other highways.

Between 20 May 2025 and 7 July 2025, MyBroadband Insights covered over 10,000 kilometres, made 34,000 calls and recorded over 566 hours of call data.

It tracked key performance indicators such as Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

The setup included originating and terminating stations. Each station had five high-end Android smartphones running custom firmware for in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The results were collated according to the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications.

MTN achieved the best overall score in North West by having the highest average voice quality and call setup success rate, and the lowest call drop rate.

Vodacom followed closely behind with the best call setup times for the province.

Rain and Telkom performed similarly overall, with Rain having fewer dropped calls, but Telkom being faster in setting up calls.

Cell C performed poorly in all the categories.

Voice Quality Results in North West

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in North West are summarised in the table below.

North West Average Call Setup Time Average Voice Quality Dropped Call Rate Call Setup Success Rate Overall Score MTN 2.35 4.47 0.53% 78.51% 69% Vodacom 1.81 4.41 1.05% 78.20% 67% Rain 4.27 4.42 1.26% 76.84% 55% Telkom 3.48 3.9 5.01% 76.26% 52% Cell C 8.31 3.47 3.47% 71.53% 33%

Voice Quality Results in Rustenburg

Vodacom, MTN and Rain all performed exceptionally well in Rustenburg, with perfect call setup success rates and dropped call rates.

