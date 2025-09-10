Vodacom and MTN rule voice network quality in the Free State

Vodacom and MTN have better voice quality than their competitors in the Free State province.

This was one of the findings of MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, which assessed the network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This is the largest voice network quality testing project in South Africa, conducted in partnership with Keysight distributor Coral-i.

The testing used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, a world-leading testing system used by operators and regulators globally.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 voice testing project included network performance tests in South Africa’s large cities, secondary cities, and smaller towns.

MyBroadband Insights also conducted testing while travelling on South Africa’s major roads, including the N1, N2, N3, and other highways.

Between 20 May 2025 and 7 July 2025, MyBroadband Insights covered over 10,000 kilometres, made 34,000 calls and recorded over 566 hours of call data.

It tracked key performance indicators such as Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

The setup included originating and terminating stations. Each station had five high-end Android smartphones running custom firmware for in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The results were collated according to the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications.

MTN achieved the best overall score in the Free State. It also achieved the lowest dropped call rate and best voice quality in the province.

Vodacom ended up less than 1 point behind MTN overall and had the best call setup times in the province. Telkom had the most successfully connected calls in the Free State and ended up in third place.

Voice quality results in Free State

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in the Free State are summarised in the table below.

Free State Average Call Setup Time Average Voice Quality Dropped Call Rate Call Setup Success Rate Overall Score MTN 2.07 4.52 0.90% 95.61% 82% Vodacom 1.91 4.44 2.16% 96.91% 81% Telkom 3.34 3.86 2.18% 97.66% 76% Rain 3.86 4.49 2.91% 96.54% 71% Cell C 8.79 3.72 3.52% 94.06% 44%

Voice Quality Results in Bloemfontein

Vodacom and Rain are separated by less than one per cent in Bloemfontein.

All the networks except Cell C managed to connect all their calls in the area, while Vodacom, Rain and Cell C had no dropped calls.

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in Bloemfontein are summarised in the table below.