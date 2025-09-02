The state of voice calls in South Africa’s national parks

Making voice calls in South Africa’s national parks is not easy, with sprawling veld and a lack of infrastructure making providing coverage a challenge.

This was one of the findings of MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project, which assessed the network quality of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

This is the largest voice network quality testing project in South Africa, conducted in partnership with Keysight distributor Coral-i.

The testing used Keysight’s network testing platform, Nemo, a world-leading testing system used by operators and regulators globally.

MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 voice testing project included network performance tests in South Africa’s large cities, secondary cities, and smaller towns.

MyBroadband Insights also conducted testing while travelling on South Africa’s major roads, including the N1, N2, N3, and other highways.

Between 20 May 2025 and 7 July 2025, MyBroadband Insights covered over 10,000 kilometres, made 34,000 calls and recorded over 566 hours of call data.

It tracked key performance indicators such as Call Setup Success Ratio (CSSR), Dropped Call Ratio (DCR), Call Setup Time (CST), and Speech Quality Mean Opinion Score (MOS).

The setup included originating and terminating stations. Each station had five high-end Android smartphones running custom firmware for in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The results were collated according to the globally recognised European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) specifications.

MyBroadband Insights also took two tours through national parks while testing.

Expectations for cellphone coverage in these parks are low, as they are protected nature reserves with little to no infrastructure in most places.

It is still interesting to test these areas, as making a voice call could be essential if one has a medical or similar emergency inside a park.

While testing Mpumalanga and Limpopo, we drove through the Southern part of the Kruger National Park.

The route started at the Malalane gate of the park and headed north, before turning left to exit at the Numbi gate.

While this does not represent the entire park, it covers a very popular Southern part of the park that day visitors from Mbombela and surrounding areas regularly visit.

None of the networks were able to make calls on this route consistently.

MTN and Telkom had the best success rates at 40% and 38% respectively, which means coverage on less than half the route.

Calls that did go through also dropped very easily, with rates as high as 18%.

It is interesting to note that when a call was successful and stayed connected, the quality was reasonably good, with averages in the mid-threes out of a possible five.

Voice quality results in the Kruger National Park

The full results for MyBroadband Insights’ 2025 South African mobile voice testing project in the Kruger National Park are summarised in the table below.

Kruger National Park Average Call Setup Time Average Voice Quality Dropped Call Rate Call Setup Success Rate Overall Score MTN 3.06 3.71 8.51% 39.83% 36% Vodacom 4.64 3.67 4.76% 35.59% 32% Rain 4.65 4.06 17.50% 31.50% 21% Telkom 5.08 3.6 15.22% 38.33% 18% Cell C 6.43 2.63 8.33% 22.43% 13%

Voice quality results in Pilanesberg

We also drove through Pilanesberg National Park in North West, starting at the Bakubung gate and heading north to the Bakgatla gate.

Coverage in this park was even worse, with Vodacom and Telkom having the highest call setup success rates of 15%.

Drop rates were surprisingly low, mainly because so few calls connected successfully in the first place. Once again, the few successful calls had reasonable audio quality.

