A total failure of justice. That is what the Constitutional Court called the Supreme Court of Appeal’s botched 2024 ruling in the seventeen-year Please Call Me saga between Nkosana Kenneth Makate and Vodacom.

However, while the apex court ruled that the Supreme Court had failed to give Vodacom a fair hearing, this total failure of justice also has broader implications, including significant financial consequences for both parties.

Vodacom and Makate both wasted millions of rands on legal costs for Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) proceedings that have been invalidated.

After attempting to defend the SCA’s poor ruling, the Constitutional Court also awarded costs in favour of Vodacom, adding millions more to Makate’s legal bill.

In addition to the staggering amounts of money wasted, the Supreme Court almost granted an order that could have had severe consequences for business confidence in South Africa.

This was the second time the Please Call Me case appeared before the Constitutional Court. In April 2016, it ruled that a verbal agreement existed between Vodacom and Makate.

The Court ordered that Vodacom and Makate must negotiate in good faith regarding appropriate compensation for his idea, designating the Vodacom CEO as the deadlock breaker.

Makate presented his idea for a “buzzing option” in a memo to his boss on 21 November 2000 while a trainee accountant at Vodacom.

His original idea was to send a missed call to someone’s phone without airtime. Evidence submitted in court documents shows that Vodacom acknowledged this as the impetus for Please Call Me.

However, despite the Constitutional Court ruling nine years ago, and Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub calculating a compensation offer of R47 million, the parties could not reach an agreement.

Makate rejected the offer, labelling it “shocking” and “an insult”. He returned to court to argue for compensation of up to R126 billion, obtaining favourable rulings in the High Court and SCA.

A particular issue was that the Supreme Court ordered Vodacom to pay Makate between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue its Please Call Me product generated over 18 years, plus interest.

Crucially, the court also ordered Vodacom to use Makate’s models to calculate the revenue rather than the models Joosub relied on to calculate the compensation.

This created a range of possible compensation of R29 billion to R63 billion, which Vodacom contended made the SCA’s order unenforceable. The Constitutional Court agreed.

“That range translates to huge differences in the amounts payable across the range. The order should have made one specific choice,” it stated.

“Also, on interest the order states two alternatives. On that too, which rate takes precedence?” the ruling said.

Duty of proper consideration

Mbuyiseli Madlanga, retired former Acting Deputy Chief Justice

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who retired on the day he delivered the apex court’s unanimous ruling, said he and his fellow judges agonised over the issues presented.

Madlanga said contemplating the possibility of such total failure by a superior court was new ground within South Africa’s jurisprudence.

“In this context, I am not concerned with esoteric debates about what justice is,” he wrote.

“I am concerned with justice in the sense of a reasonable expectation that — within the bounds of human fallibility — courts will do what is expected of them.”

Citing various local and international court rulings, Madlanga explained that justice and the court process are not about perfection, which is why the appeals process exists.

“What is important is that the flaws in the assessment must be so fundamental and pervasive as to vitiate the court’s judgment,” he said.

“There must have been a failure in the performance of what I will call a duty of proper consideration.”

Madlanga said that one of the symptoms of a flawed assessment of the facts and issues of a case is woefully lacking reasons.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that the adequacy of reasons relates to a proper consideration of the evidence and issues and — based on that — taking a reasoned decision,” he said.

“That, in no way, means that the reasons must be correct. I accept that unsatisfactory reasoning does not necessarily equal failure to discharge the duty of proper consideration.”

Scathing judgment

Madlanga said the matters of confusion on the part of the Supreme Court of Appeal are not mundane.

“They are symptomatic of a court that did not appreciate the facts and issues it had to determine,” he said.

“That goes to the important question whether the Supreme Court of Appeal considered and decided all issues that were germane to the dispute before it, a matter that is fundamental to the duty of proper consideration.”

According to the ruling, the Supreme Court of Appeal was also guilty of failing to assess evidence or being unaware of evidence that it ought to have assessed.

Madlanga highlighted one area of Joosub’s testimony where he said that the estimates used in Makate’s models needed to be carefully examined.

The Supreme Court of Appeal said that this word of caution or conclusion was expressed without saying why.

“A great deal of evidence from the parties was adduced on this aspect,” said Madlanga.

“In his explanatory affidavit the CEO substantiated his reasons for rejecting Mr Makate’s models in no fewer than 27 paragraphs.”

Madlanga said it was difficult to comprehend how the Supreme Court of Appeal came to the conclusion that what the CEO had said was unexplained.

“The Supreme Court of Appeal was either not aware of the CEO’s explanation or disregarded it. Whatever the position, its conclusion is inexplicable,” he said.

“The confusion or disregard or lack of awareness of the evidence and arguments led to the Supreme Court of Appeal not assessing and deciding on central issues and crucial evidence. It cannot do that.”

Madlanga said that the ultimate outcome of the SCA’s bungling was that the real appeal Vodacom had brought before the court was not decided.

“That constituted a total failure of justice in breach of the rule of law and the fair hearing right protected in section 34 of the Constitution.”