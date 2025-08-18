MTN South Africa gets new CEO

MTN has appointed Ferdi Moolman, former group chief risk officer, to succeed Charles Molapisi as the CEO and executive director of its South African business.

“Molapisi led MTN SA through a challenging period of high power outages and network resilience, maintaining the company’s network leadership,” the MTN Group said.

“He has a strong background in network and IT and will remain on the group executive committee taking up his previous role as group chief technology and information officer.”

Molapisi will have additional responsibilities and focus on speeding up AI use case adoption and infusion across the business.

“We see a significant value-creation opportunity over the medium-term in the leveraging of AI across the business in domains such as network, customer operations and workforce productivity,” the company said.

Yolanda Cuba, currently vice president for MTN SEA, will step down from the group executive committee to become deputy CEO and executive director of MTN SA.

“Both Ferdi and Yolanda bring extensive group-wide experience and will collaborate to accelerate growth and maximise returns in MTN SA,” the company said.

“Ferdi has held several senior roles within the group, including CEO of MTN Nigeria from 2016 to 2021. Consequently, he will step down from the MTN Nigeria board effective 31 October 2025.”

In a media briefing on Monday morning, MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita said that South Africa, their home market, has been under a lot of pressure.

“We feel the market is being challenged. We really need to push and be much more competitive,” Mupita said.

While MTN SA was performing well on the enterprise front, he said it needed to step up in the prepaid and postpaid markets.

Within the next 2–3 years, Mupita said they would like to see an improvement in performance and a more resilient balance sheet, emphasising the leases and debt on MTN SA’s books.

“Wanting all of that done in two to three years, that’s quite heavy work. That’s why we put two people.” Mupita said that Cuba’s role would be focused on commercial growth.

Moolman’s replacement as group chief risk officer will be announced in due course and the role will continue to be included in the group executive committee.

MTN Group leadership changes

Charles Molapisi, outgoing MTN South Africa CEO

Molapisi’s return as GCTIO means that the combined role of GCTIO and CEO of Digital Infrastructure will be decoupled.

Mazen Mroué, currently GCTIO and CEO of Digital Infrastructure, will prioritise accelerating MTN’s efforts to expand its fibre and data centre businesses across Africa.

“As additional focus areas, Mazen will work strategically with our towerco partners, as well as lead network sharing opportunities across our operations to drive efficiencies,” MTN said.

“As the Digital Infrastructure platform continues to evolve, Mazen will lead the Group’s partnerships with non-terrestrial networks such as low-earth-orbit satellite operators.”

Tsholofelo Molefe, the group chief financial officer, will have her responsibilities expanded to incorporate the mergers and acquisitions portfolio.

Kholekile Ndamase, currently chief M&A and business development officer, will step down from the group exco.

Ndamase will step down from the group exco and have a new reporting line to Molefe in her role as the steward for the capital allocation framework and its implementation at the group level.

The changes to the Group Exco will be effective from 1 November 2025 and will comprise the following:

Group President and CEO — Ralph Mupita

Group Chief Financial Officer — Tsholofelo Molefe

Vice President of Ghana and SEA — Ebenezer Asante

MTN Nigeria CEO and VP of Francophone Africa — Karl Toriola

MTN SA CEO — Ferdi Moolman

Group Chief Commercial, Strategy and Transformation Officer — Selorm Adadevoh

CEO of MTN Group Fintech — Serigne Dioum

CEO of MTN Digital Infrastructure — Mazen Mroué

Group Chief Technology and Information Officer — Charles Molapisi

Group Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer — Lele Modise

Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs — Nompilo Morafo

Group Chief Human Resources Officer — Paul Norman

Group Chief Risk Officer — to be announced

Paul Norman, currently group chief human resources officer, will be retiring at the end of 2026. MTN said his successor is anticipated to be announced by mid-2026.

“These leadership changes illustrate the depth of talent and experience we have across the Group,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“The changes will support the accelerated execution of our strategy beyond 2025 as well as greater value creation for stakeholders over the medium term.”