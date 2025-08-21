South Africa’s spam call tollbooth

Call screening apps that allow companies to pay for “whitelisting” are benefiting the wealthiest and most aggressive marketers, not those with legitimate rights to contact customers.

That is according to Coega Development Corporation’s head of communication and stakeholder affairs, Andile April.

April has written an opinion piece commenting on the Information Regulator’s investigation into Truecaller after it received complaints from local businesses.

Legal experts believe that Truecaller is likely violating the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) as it uses the numbers of non-users from phone books without directly obtaining their consent.

Several businesses have also complained that they are forced to pay to be “whitelisted” by the app if they wish to correct their listing when a careless or rogue Truecaller user mislabels them as spam.

Truecaller has denied offering a pay-to-whitelist service. However, the app does have a Verified Business Caller ID subscription, which seems to be the optional service businesses are complaining about.

Truecaller said this service allows companies to establish a prominent brand identity with a tamper-proof name, business category and logo on Truecaller.

While Truecaller can still label a verified business as a spammer based on user reports, rogue or careless Truecaller cannot mislabel these companies.

April said that Truecaller’s business model presented two issues in South Africa. Firstly, it prevented legitimate businesses from reaching customers with value.

Secondly, it made it difficult for consumers to trust who is really contacting them, as users could easily mislabel the phone numbers.

April said if Truecaller’s model were left unchecked, it risked turning a public-interest problem into a market inefficiency that favoured those who can pay.

“The result is a chasm between consumer protection and business necessity,” April said.

“We need a system that rewards accuracy, respects consent and provides a fair gatekeeping mechanism that isn’t a toll booth for the wealthiest or the most aggressive marketers,” April said.

April said that people whose numbers were being stored, processed, reported, and possibly wrongfully labelled as spam had a right to challenge inaccurate data and request corrections.

Suggested regulatory interventions and Truecaller changes

Andile April, Coega Development Corporation spokesperson

April said software like Truecaller implied that consent can be bought or coerced with a monetary fee, rather than earned through transparent customer opt-in, robust verification, and clear user control.

He warned that a crowded, opaque data channel like Truecaller’s crowdsourcing could be weaponised by a small paid group, ultimately undercutting the very customer relationships it sought to nurture.

“The result is churn, lost opportunities, and a creeping cynicism about how telecommunication ecosystems operate,” April said.

“A well-intentioned company with a legitimate message can still be blocked because of how the labelling and ‘whitelisting’ work in practice. That is a market failure, not a technical inevitability.”

April believes it is possible to design systems that separate malicious activity from legitimate, consent-based outreach, with input from regulators, privacy advocates, businesses, and consumers.

He recommends several measures that regulators and call screening apps could take to address the issues, starting with giving data subjects the ability to contest and correct incorrect information.

“If your number has been incorrectly tagged as spam, you should be able to dispute it and demand correction with a straightforward process,” April said.

“The burden should not be on the consumer to navigate a labyrinth of fees to fix a mistake that harms them.”

Secondly, April called for eliminating or reforming paid whitelisting for legitimate outreach. “It must be transparent, uniformly applied, and subject to robust, independent oversight,” he said.

“Preferably, whitelisting should be opt-in, based on verified customer consent, and not a pay-to-play mechanism.”

April also suggested improving dispute resolution through verifiable opt-ins, time-bound consent windows, and easily auditable records.

“If a number is miscategorised, the platform should provide an efficient path to verify the contact’s legitimate business relationship, channel preferences, and consent status,” he said.

In addition, Truecaller and other call screening apps should protect the consumer by default.

“The burden should lie with the actor who wants to contact the consumer to demonstrate legitimate purpose and consent, not with the consumer to opt out after the fact,” April said.

“Clear, user-friendly controls to pause, manage, or revoke consents should be built into the user experience of the app.”