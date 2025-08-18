MTN, Project Snooker, Donald Trump, and Afrikaner refugees

MTN Group has disclosed that it is under investigation by a U.S. Department of Justice grand jury regarding Irancell and its former subsidiary in Afghanistan.

“MTN has been approached, through its external US counsel, regarding a DoJ grand jury investigation,” the company said in its half-year financial results released on Monday.

“MTN is cooperating with the DoJ and voluntarily responding to requests for information. The Company will update the market as appropriate on any material developments in the matter.”

While MTN has faced allegations of bribery, corruption, and enabling terrorist activity since 2012, the mobile operator now finds itself embroiled in a larger geopolitical storm.

The United States has taken aim at South Africa and the ANC for its close ties to Iran and laying genocide charges against Israel and not Hamas at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Domestic policies such as expropriation without compensation, broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE), and the Constitutional Court allowing the singing of “Kill the Boer” are also under fire.

The ANC’s antagonism of the U.S. also included de-recognising Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Pretoria and forcing it to move to Johannesburg, and attempting to change the name of Sandton Drive.

The U.S. Consulate in Johannesburg is located at 1 Sandton Drive. ANC and EFF city councillors had proposed renaming the street Leila Khaled Drive.

Khaled is a controversial former Palestinian militant and activist for Palestinian rights, as well as a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

She gained prominence after her role in the TWA Flight 840 hijacking in 1969 and one of the four simultaneous Dawson’s Field hijackings the following year.

As a consequence of the ANC’s foreign policy decisions and mounting allegations of providing support to U.S. enemies like Iran, South Africa has faced increasing pressure from the superpower.

Most recently, the U.S. imposed a 30% tariff on all imports from South Africa after the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) and Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) failed to secure a better deal.

Tariff tap dance

The meeting at the White House on 21 May 2025 when Donald Trump asked staffers to “dim the lights”.

Various economists, political analysts, and a delegation of Afrikaner leaders who met with senior White House officials reported that the U.S. had specific demands before Washington would consider lower tariffs.

These included exempting U.S. entities from all BBBEE requirements and that South Africa reverse course on expropriating property without fair market compensation.

The U.S. also reportedly demanded the classification of farm attacks as a priority crime and an unequivocal public condemnation by the ANC of “Kill the Boer, kill the Farmer”, whether used in song or any other context.

ANC-led government departments involved in the negotiations initially denied that these demands featured in talks with Washington.

However, Dirco director-general Zane Dangor eventually admitted that BEE was high on the U.S. list of demands.

Despite this, the ANC has refused to budge on any of the economic and security issues Washington has raised. In a statement last week, the ANC said it would consider fixing BEE, but would not scrap it.

It also called on BEE beneficiaries to come forward to help change the narrative that only a small group of political elites benefited from the policies, and that BEE enabled corruption.

“We call on all South Africans who have benefited from these measures, including those appointed to various positions in the private sector, to stand in defence of their gains,” the ANC said.

“South Africans who have benefited from these measures must reject any political agenda aimed at reversing the progress made.”

Rather than offer compromises aligned with Washington’s demands, South Africa reportedly proposed a trade deal that involved a $3.3 billion (R59 billion) local investment in sectors like mining and recycling.

The proposal featured a 10-year liquefied natural gas import deal, U.S. poultry and blueberry imports, and exemptions on certain tariffs.

This proposal was rejected. However, trade and industry minister Parks Tau revealed last week that his department had sent a revised offer to the U.S. The details remain under wraps.

“The trick is not to get the U.S. to read about the offer in the newspaper,” Tau said.

Afrikaner refugees

Ahead of the tariff debacle, an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in February 2025 criticised the case South Africa brought against Israel at the ICJ.

It also emphasised South Africa’s “reinvigorated” relations with Iran, stating that the countries were developing commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements.

The executive order also created a refugee programme for Afrikaners who were “escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation.”

The order stated that the United States could not support the South African government undermining U.S. foreign policy, as it posed threats to national security, its allies, its African partners, and its interests.

The first group of Afrikaner refugees arrived in the United States in May, becoming the subject of significant media interest.

Also in May, the U.S. expanded the refugee programme to include all racial minorities in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination.

Project Snooker

Old allegations against MTN and its past and current Middle Eastern operations are under renewed scrutiny amid the escalating political tensions between South Africa and the United States.

These allegations include that MTN bribed Iranian officials to obtain the country’s first cellular network licence in 2004.

Rival bidder Turkcell claimed that MTN bribed officials, arranged meetings for Iran with South African leaders, and promised Iran weapons and United Nations votes in exchange for the Irancell deal.

Court documents filed in the United States show that MTN referred to Iran as “Snooker” and its Iranian expansion as “Project Snooker”.

Among Turkcell’s allegations were that MTN had helped fund the travel of Iran’s nuclear negotiator to meet former President Thabo Mbeki in South Africa.

This allegedly led to South Africa abstaining from an International Atomic Energy Agency vote declaring Iran non-compliant with the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

MTN has denied facilitating such meetings, bribing officials, or having any influence over South African government policy.

Turkcell’s original dispute with MTN is ongoing through its subsidiary, the East Asian Consortium (EAC). When they filed the case in South Africa, they sought damages of $4.2 billion (R75 billion), excluding interest.

The Supreme Court of Appeal recently ruled that South African courts could hear some of EAC’s complaints. MTN has applied for leave to appeal in the Constitutional Court.

In February 2025, following Trump’s executive order, the group CEO of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation, Loyiso Tyabashe, denied claims of nuclear cooperation between South Africa and Iran.

Iran’s nuclear capabilities are a sensitive subject for the United States. In addition to Trump’s executive order mentioning it, the U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025.

However, while South Africa moved to assuage the U.S., it also continues to maintain friendly relations with Iran.

Most recently, the chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya, visited Iran, where he reportedly promoted “military and strategic ties” between the countries.

Terrorism allegations and MTN response

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

In addition to the complaint from EAC, five lawsuits have also been filed against MTN in the U.S. for alleged violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) to claim damages from the company.

These have alleged that MTN paid protection money to the Taliban to allow it to operate its former network in Afghanistan without its infrastructure being attacked.

They also claim that MTN was culpable in the casualties of hundreds of American soldiers and civilians while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan between 2006 and 2010.

MTN said it would file motions to dismiss the cases on jurisdictional grounds. None of the merits of these cases have ever been heard.

“MTN has deep sympathy for those who have been injured or lost loved ones as a result of the tragic conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan,” the company said.

“The Group conducts its business in a responsible and compliant manner in all its territories and will defend its position where necessary.”

MyBroadband asked MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita whether the company was helping the South African government rebuild its relationship with the U.S., given its role in the story.

Mupita declined to comment on the broader geopolitical situation but said they have briefed the South African government, including the Presidency and the relevant ministries.

“We do brief them about these matters, because MTN is a South African entity, and these are issues where we end up interacting on the U.S. side,” he said.

“Key government officials are well briefed on these, and they will have their own perspective. That’s all I’ll say.”