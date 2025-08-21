Cell C gets approval to take back control of contract customers

The Competition Tribunal has unconditionally approved the proposed merger in which Cell C will acquire Comm Equipment Company (CEC) from The Prepaid Company (TPC).

Comm Equipment Company and The Prepaid Company are subsidiaries of Blue Label Telecoms, which recently received shareholder approval to change its name to Blu Label Unlimited (BLU).

The Prepaid Company has a majority stake in Cell C and has applied to the relevant regulators to take a controlling vote in the mobile operator. Following the transaction, Cell C will exercise sole control over CEC.

In May, Blue Label announced a restructuring that included Cell C acquiring Comm Equipment Company in exchange for additional Cell C shares.

This comes after Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes told MyBroadband in November 2023 that they wanted to take back control of their postpaid services.

In January 2021, Cell C surprised the market when it revealed that its contract and broadband subscribers would roam on Vodacom’s network.

That’s because Cell C had previously said it would stop operating its own cellular towers and outsource the management of its radio access network (RAN) to MTN as a “virtual RAN”.

There was widespread speculation that Cell C sold its contract and broadband subscriber base to Vodacom in a secret deal that involved Comm Equipment Company (CEC), a subsidiary of Blue Label.

Cell C, Blue Label Telecom, and Vodacom vehemently denied that the contract base was sold. After months of unanswered questions, Blue Label disclosed the existence of “Project Boston”.

According to Blue Label, Cell C was faced with the decision to either wind down or restructure its postpaid service offering.

“During the 2021 financial year, the Group, through its subsidiary Comm Equipment Company (CEC), entered into an arrangement with Cell C to facilitate Cell C’s operation of the base,” Blue Label stated.

The agreement went into effect on 1 November 2020 for an initial five-year period, which CEC could renew for four more years.

Project Boston

The details of Project Boston in a Blue Label financial results presentation

CEC was entitled to receive a share of the subscription income generated by Cell C from a subset of new and upgrading postpaid subscribers who signed up, extended, or upgraded their contracts after 1 November 2020.

Cell C also paid CEC certain fixed and variable payments.

“Cell C will remain entitled to the subscription income of existing subscribers at 31 October 2020 for the remainder of the subscribers’ contract and a share of the ongoing revenue of New and Upgrade subscribers,” Blue Label explained.

“The aim of the reorganisation would be for the base to remain intact and grow in the future, and for Cell C to have limited downside risk on the base.”

CEC performed certain services itself and subcontracted the balance to a subsidiary of Vodacom. “The rationale is to reduce Cell C overheads by leveraging Vodacom scale and expertise,” Blue Label said.

Project Boston also rewrote the way CEC funds handsets to Cell C subscribers, Blue Label stated.

“Bad debt risk now sits with CEC,” it explained.

The Competition Tribunal’s notice confirmed that Cell C has relied on CEC to manage sales, marketing, support, and administrative services for its postpaid business. It also sources and sells handsets to Cell C postpaid subscribers.

With the transaction approved, the path is now clear for Cell C to retake full control of its contract subscriber base.