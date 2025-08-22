Vodacom brings back popular deals with free YouTube data

Vodacom has announced the return of its “Buy and Get” promotion, which rewards prepaid customers with complementary YouTube data when they purchase qualifying LTE, 7-day, or 30-day bundles.

Customers who buy a 5GB + 5GB prepaid LTE data bundle for R99, valid for 30 days, will get an additional 5GB of YouTube data, which is also valid for 30 days.

Those who buy a 10GB + 10GB LTE bundle for R149, valid for 30 days, will also receive 5GB of complementary YouTube data.

The mobile network operator offers customers seven-day bundles starting from R19, with allocated free YouTube data bundles valid for three days.

It also offers 30-day bundles starting at R15, giving customers a free bonus YouTube data allocation valid for seven days.

The company said that at the beginning of 2025, there were 25 million YouTube users and 124 million cellular mobile connections in South Africa.

“It is clear that South Africans are watching the platform via their mobile devices,” said Vodacom.

“Whether they are catching up on favourite creators, streaming tutorials, or just vibing to music videos, Vodacom’s offer is customers’ ticket to join the stream-savvy crowd, without breaking the bank.”

Vodacom South Africa’s consumer business director, Rishaad Tayob, said the promotion forms part of the operator’s long-standing partnership with YouTube.

“We’re committed to helping our customers live their best digital lives that offer value, inclusion, and access,” he said.

“Our products and services reflect our commitment to connecting everyone to a better future. By offering affordable access to connectivity, we can ensure that we are building an inclusive digital society.”

Vodacom prepaid customers can access the “Buy and Get” promotion via the VodaPay App, or by USSD (*123# and *135#). The promotion expires on 30 September 2025.