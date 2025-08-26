Airtime tax changes in South Africa

National Treasury has proposed clarifying tax laws so that value-added tax (VAT) must not be applied to airtime vouchers sold by foreign telecommunications providers in South Africa.

The review forms part of the 2025 Draft Tax Bills and Draft Regulations, which were recently published for public comment.

These amendments aim to correct inconsistencies in existing tax legislation that have caused confusion among businesses, some of which have turned to the court for clarification.

The proposals also seek to close loopholes that individuals and companies have used to minimise their tax payments.

National Treasury wants to clarify that telecoms services supplied by foreign operators are not subject to local taxes and legislation if they are intended for use exclusively in another country.

VAT would then only be levied when a local distributor resells or distributes the service to users within South Africa.

“It is proposed that clarity be provided in law that the supply of the telecommunications service by the foreign supplier, is out of scope,” the proposal states.

“Only the distribution services by the South African distributors are subject to VAT at the standard rate.”

If passed, the proposal would address the double taxation on foreign telecommunications suppliers, who must also pay VAT to their own country’s taxman.

In addition, the clarification would reduce the administrative burden on the South African Revenue Service (Sars), which will no longer need to ensure compliance by foreign entities.

The clarification may be timely considering the rise in popularity of roaming eSIM apps like Airalo, Holafly, and Saily.

These platforms allow people to buy eSIMs, airtime, and data bundles for roaming overseas while still in South Africa.

While these products can be more expensive than buying a local SIM, many consider them worthwhile for the convenience of not having to visit a physical store in their destination country.

VAT double-dipping on airtime in South Africa

One issue that remains unaddressed is the alleged VAT double-dipping that happens with some airtime transactions in South Africa.

MTN previously turned to the courts seeking a declaratory order to clarify the levying of VAT on airtime transactions.

The mobile network argued that levying VAT on multi-purpose vouchers at the point of sale was problematic as the operator had no way of knowing what the voucher would be used for.

A consumer might buy zero-rated products like certain groceries or funeral policies, or international data roaming bundles, which are not used in South Africa.

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed MTN’s case and said it should follow the taxman’s standard dispute procedures to resolve the issue.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said the court had passed on an opportunity to clarify the law and created several practical problems in the process.

“The reality in this case is that MTN offers an extensive and ever-expanding service offering to its customers, and in our view, this ought to have been considered with more weighting,” they said.

In the case of funeral policies, MTN’s vouchers would also not qualify for a VAT Act provision that would allow the operator to reverse the VAT with a credit note.

PwC said this went against the construct and purpose of the VAT Act. It contrasted this with someone buying a grocery voucher, which is not subject to VAT.

It entitles users to a list of all standard and zero-rated groceries supplied by the grocer. If VAT is payable, it automatically applies when the voucher is surrendered.

Sars regards airtime vouchers as product-specific, as they entitle the holder to receive goods or services specified on the voucher.

In contrast, a monetary voucher — like a gift card — is disregarded for VAT purposes, with the tax only payable when the voucher is used.