Unlimited calling from R149 a month in South Africa

Numerous unlimited voice calling plans are available in South Africa for under R500 per month, including several with bundled mobile data.

In recent years, South Africa’s two biggest mobile networks — Vodacom and MTN — and several mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) have launched affordable unlimited calling products.

Conventional voice traffic and revenues have declined globally as people shift more towards cheaper voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) calling on apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

This has potentially opened up capacity to the extent where networks are comfortable with offering much cheaper voice calls with less risk of overloading their infrastructure.

The most affordable unlimited calling package in South Africa in August 2025 is Vox Vobi’s service, which is a VoIP-based product, priced at R149 for unlimited calls to any network.

While it won’t work in areas with only 2G, it will be suitable for many users, considering the extensive coverage of 3G, LTE, and Wi-Fi networks in South Africa.

Nedbank Connect recently launched the most affordable unlimited calling plan that doesn’t run on VoIP. The MTN-powered MVNO offers a plan with unlimited calls and SMSs as well as 3GB of monthly data for R169.

It also offers an unlimited calls and SMS package with 5GB monthly data for R199, 10GB monthly data for R299, and 20GB monthly for R499.

The first two of these packages are identical to MTN’s SuperFlex plans and Melon Mobile’s Unlimited plans. Melon Mobile is another MVNO that uses MTN’s network.

SuperFlex and Melon Mobile also offer a plan with 15GB monthly data for R399. MTN’s top-end option includes 20GB of data per month for R479, while Melon Mobile offers 25GB for R499.

Another MTN-based MVNO — Spot Mobile — also has the 10GB plan for R299, a 20GB package for R399, and a 30GB plan for R449.

There is one important difference between the packages — the fair usage policy (FUP). Operators must monitor their unlimited call plans to ensure they are not abused by call centres or unscrupulous parties — including scammers.

While MTN uses automated abuse monitoring to detect such cases, Melon Mobile and Spot Mobile have prescribed usage thresholds in their terms of service.

For example, Melon Mobile will suspend calls for a user on its 5GB plan if they consume 750 minutes in a month. Similarly, there is a 750 SMS threshold per month.

Users can request an extension of their allocation via its support channels, and Melon Mobile will investigate whether their usage was potentially against its terms of service.

The FUP becomes more lenient on plans with more data, going up to 2,500 minutes and 2,500 texts. Spot Mobile imposes a flat 2,000-minute and 2,000 SMS limit on all its plans.

Nedbank Connect has additional limits, including capping users to a maximum of 50 unique numbers per month for calling and 30 unique numbers per month for SMSs.

It also requires that users incoming calls make up at least 15% of the total call time of outgoing calls every month.

Vodacom PowerFlex transparent and lenient

Vodacom has two PowerFlex unlimited calling and SMS plans — one with 17GB anytime data per month for R449 and a second option with 22GB monthly for R579.

Like MTN, Vodacom monitors usage for potential abuse using automated systems. However, it also prescribed specific FUP thresholds, providing greater transparency for customers.

Vodacom’s PowerFlex FUP is more lenient. Customers are allocated a maximum of 15,000 voice minutes per month, which is 500 minutes or more than eight hours of talk time per day.

SMS messages are also limited to 9,000 per month, which works out to 300 per day. It is hard to imagine individual users exceeding that limit with only personal usage.

Vodacom also offers a well-priced PowerFlex plan with 200 voice minutes and 14GB data — split evenly between anytime and night-time allocations — for R279 per month.

Vodacom and MTN’s offers also provide longer validity for mobile data — at 60 days compared with 30 days for the offerings from Melon Mobile and Spot Mobile.

The table below compares the most affordable unlimited calling plans in South Africa in August 2025.