Major South African bank launches mobile network with unlimited calls and 3GB data for R169

Nedbank has quietly launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers packages with unlimited calls and large data allocations at highly competitive prices.

The network — Nedbank Connect — appears to have gone live earlier this week. It is available exclusively to the bank’s customers through the Nedbank Money app or online banking.

Users with an eSIM-capable device can download and activate a Nedbank Connect eSIM for free. While physical SIM card delivery costs R99, each Nedbank Connect SIM includes R100 free airtime.

By linking their Nedbank Connect account to the bank’s Greenbacks rewards loyalty programme, users can also earn up to R300 free airtime every month.

Customers can choose to use prepaid bundles or take up one of four month-to-month plans, all of which come with unlimited calls and SMSs.

The most affordable option boasts 3GB monthly anytime data for R169 per month. The other three plans have 5GB, 10GB, and 20GB, and are priced at R199, R299, and R499, respectively.

Although Nedbank does not specify on which network the MVNO runs, the latter three options are identical to some of the packages offered by MTN and plans available from MTN-powered MVNOs.

However, Nedbank Connect’s terms and conditions for unlimited calling are a bit more extensive than those of the other operators.

Like on those plans, the unlimited calling capability is intended for personal use and is subject to a fair usage policy (FUP) which prohibits use of the package for commercial purposes.

Among the disallowed uses is telemarketing, bulk calling services, least-cost routing, intelligent routing devices, push-to-talk, server hosting, bulk messaging, and unsolicited direct marketing.

Calls are also limited to 60 minutes, after which they will automatically be terminated. However, users can simply redial the number to initiate the next 60-minute session.

Other requirements include consuming at least 100MB per month, not originating calls to more than 50 unique numbers in a month, and not sending SMSs to more than 30 unique numbers per day.

Incoming call time must also make up at least 15% of the outgoing call time, which is similar to a requirement on FNB’s TalkMax unlimited calling product.

Prepaid offering

Users who prefer the flexibility of a prepaid package have a wide range of data, voice, and social bundles to choose from.

Nedbank Connect’s 30-day data bundles include options of 1GB for R35, 5GB for R100, 10GB for R150, 20GB for R250, and 100GB for R475.

30-day voice bundles start at R10 for 50 minutes and go up to R250 for 1,000 minutes. The social media bundles consist of 1GB data for R30 valid for 30 days on WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok.

For travellers, Nedbank Connect also offers roaming bundles with values ranging from R100 to R5,000.

The tables below summarise Nedbank Connect’s month-to-month packages and prepaid data and voice bundles.

Unlimited calling plans

Data allocation Monthly price 3GB anytime R169 5GB anytime R199 10GB anytime R299 20GB anytime R499

Prepaid data bundles

Data allocation Price 1 day 100MB R5 250MB R7.50 500MB R10 1GB R19 10GB R99 20GB R149 7 days 500MB R15 1GB R25 2GB R39 5GB R79 10GB R99 20GB R149 30 days 100MB R17 250MB R20 500MB R30 1GB R35 2GB R60 3GB R90 5GB R100 10GB R150 15GB R229 20GB R250 30GB R350 50GB R450 100GB R475

30-day prepaid voice bundles