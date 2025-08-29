Vodacom 5G network upgrade in South Africa

Vodacom has embarked on another network modernisation project in South Africa, with the deployment of Dual-Band Massive Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO) radio in Cape Town, a first on African soil.

The mobile network said that the upgrade demonstrated Vodacom’s ongoing strategy to future-proof its network to meet ever-growing customer demand for data and enhance its local 5G network leadership.

The deployment of the radios allowed for broadcasting all of Vodacom’s recently acquired time division duplexing (TDD) spectrum from a single device.

“For consumers, this means that they experience ultra-fast 5G download speeds and enjoy high-capacity 5G broadband services for both home and business use,” Vodacom said.

The new Dual-Band Massive MIMO Radio integrates two spectrum bands — n78 (3.5GHz) and B41 (2.6GHz) — into a single compact unit.

This unlocks several benefits, including the ability for Vodacom to deliver its LTE and 5G services in a way that optimises both spectrum and energy use.

“It also ensures a smooth user experience across technologies, a reduction in installation and maintenance complexity, as well as allowing Vodacom to continue to reduce its cost base while accelerating rollouts,” the operator said.

Vodacom South Africa’s technology director, Beverly Ngwenya, said the move would unlock more network capacity and deliver a great user experience.

“The ability to deploy all our TDD spectrum on a single radio is something that we have been working towards since we acquired the spectrum,” Ngwenya said.

“This will make a big difference in how we roll out our high-capacity and sustainable radio network.”

Ngwenya said that Vodacom realised the need to develop smarter ways to expand its network while optimising for cost and energy consumption, as 5G demand increased.

“Investment in the network and new technology remain critical to delivering an exceptional 5G customer experience as we continue to connect our customers to a better future,” Ngwenya said.