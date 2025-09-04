The woman taking on MTN and Vodacom in South Africa

Dr Dalene Steyn is the head of South Africa’s largest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Capitec Connect, which has accumulated over 1.6 million subscribers within three years of its launch.

Steyn has big plans for the MVNO. Capitec Connect aims to grow from 1.6 million to 10 million clients over the next two to three years, which would make it one of South Africa’s largest mobile operators.

She has been at the helm since Capitec Connect launched in 2022, and the MVNO has seen significant growth since then.

Capitec’s financial results for the year ended 28 February 2025 revealed that Capitec Connect subscribers had grown by 73.7% year over year.

While its current customer base of 1.6 million subscribers is far less than Vodacom’s 45 million customers and MTN’s 39.2 million users in South Africa, it is very impressive for an MVNO.

For reference, another banking MVNO, Standard Bank Connect, which launched in 2018, had 300,000 customers as of June 2024.

Before launching Capitec Connect, Steyn built a formidable resume working for several prominent companies in South Africa and secured a doctorate from the University of Pretoria.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at the University of Pretoria between 1994 and 2005. The doctorate she obtained focused on business, management, marketing, and related support services.

Steyn took on a supply chain solutions design role at Barloworld Logistics while completing her doctorate, starting in 2004 and remaining there until 2007.

In June 2007, she joined Nike as a customer operations manager, working there for just over two and a half years until December 2009.

Steyn rejoined Barlowold Logistics in January 2011 as head of sales for a nine-month stint that lasted until September.

During this short period, she was appointed a business development director at Imperial Logistics in July 2011.

She describes her role as “business development director for the South African consumer products division” at Imperial Logistics. She left the position in December 2012.

From logistics to head of Capitec Connect

Dr Dalene Steyn, head of Capitec Connect

Steyn returned to Imperial Logistics in June 2013, this time as an executive focused on the company’s strategic clients.

After just over a year in the role, she shifted again to a business development director role, this time focusing on Imperial Logistics’ African business.

Steyn remained as business development director for just under three years before leaving in May 2018.

Roughly a month later, Steyn was appointed to an executive position at Pioneer Foods, based in Cape Town — a position she held for eight months before joining Capitec.

She began working at Capitec in February 2020 in an integrated business planning role, which she still holds today.

She was appointed the head of Capitec Connect roughly 18 months later, in August 2021, several months before the bank launched its MVNO.

MyBroadband interviewed Steyn in December 2024, where she revealed ambitious plans for Capitec Connect. At the time, the MVNO had more than 1.4 million SIMs active on its network.

“We’re now about 1.4 million active SIMs, so we’re heading to the 1.5 million active SIMs mark, and we’ve got plans to literally double that next year,” she said.

She also announced a planned enhancement to Capitec Connect’s service that will likely help it double its active SIMs in 2025/26: the introduction of eSIMs.

“In my phone, I have a Capitec Connect eSIM, which I’ve been using for a number of months already. It is something that we will be rolling out to our clients next year,” said Steyn.

She said Capitec Connect was in the process of testing eSIMs but couldn’t provide an exact launch date for the new product.

“We were waiting for our clients and the phones that our clients use to be ready for eSIMs. We can see exactly which phones our clients use on our network and on the Capitec app,” said Steyn.

“As the adoption of eSIM is increasing in South Africa, we feel that the time is right now to also offer this to our clients.”

According to Steyn, Capitec didn’t start its MVNO to become the biggest telco, but rather to make Capitec a better bank.

“That’s what we will start doing next year. Imagine having a credit card that’s in good standing, and you get rewarded with Connect data,” she said.

Capitec Connect could well be on track to double its subscribers quickly, considering it added roughly 200,000 new customers between December 2024 and February 2025.

However, it must increase the rate of customer additions if it hopes to reach 2.8 million to 3 million subscribers by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.