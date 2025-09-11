FNB’s R22-billion secret weapon

FNB has released its audited financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025, revealing strong revenue growth in value-added services under its FNB Connect offering.

In the 2025 financial year, FNB Connect generated R22 billion in turnover, up from R18.6 billion over the same period last year.

“FNB benefited from strong non-interest revenue growth generated by the value-added services sold into the core transactional base (i.e. FNB Connect, Send Money, eBucks, and nav),” the bank said.

“Approximately three million customers use these services. Total revenue from these services grew 15% to more than R2.9 billion in retail.”

FNB reported that income from FNB Connect fees grew by 25% between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025, while revenue from bill payments surged 185% and eWallet revenue rose by 8%.

Looking more closely at the FNB Connect mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business, data usage increased by 135% to 28 million gigabytes.

Taken together, lotto, electricity, and airtime sales on FNB Connect grew 18% to R22 billion.

Active SIMs grew by just 1% to 971,000 during the reporting period, compared to 8.9% growth between 2023 and 2024. Uptake is also much slower than in previous years.

In the 2021 financial year, the MVNO had 832,700 active SIMs on its network, up 122,458 subscribers, or 17%, from the previous reporting period.

The following year, it recorded another 5% growth. However, between 2022 and 2023, subscriber numbers barely moved.

On the positive side, data usage has grown at a much faster rate than in the past, boosting FNB Connect’s revenue.

The 135% increase in data usage between the 2024 and 2025 financial years is significantly higher than the 31% increase it reported between 2023 and 2024.

The table below shows how FNB Connect’s customer numbers have changed between its 2021 and 2025 financial years.

Financial year Customers Change 2021 832,700 17% 2022 878,000 5% 2023 879,000 0.001% 2024 958,000 8.9% 2025 970,000 1.4%

Banking MVNO explosion

FNB Connect launched in June 2015 as the first bank-based MVNO in South Africa. It was also the largest until 2023 or 2024, when it was superseded by Capitec Connect.

As of 28 February 2025, Capitec Connect had 1.6 million active subscribers on its network. It wants to expand to 10 million subscribers over the next two or three years.

Standard Bank is the country’s third-largest bank-based MVNO. Initially launched as Standard Bank Mobile, in November 2018, it was rebranded to Standard Bank Connect in June 2024.

The name change coincided with its announcement that it would ditch Cell C as its MVNO enabler, in favour of MTN.

The bank doesn not report active subscriber figures in its financial reports. However, in a statement announcing its shift to MTN in June 2024, it revealed that it had over 300,000 MVNO customers.

Nedbank is the latest to launch its MVNO, Nedbank Connect, which went live in late August 2025. It offers packages with unlimited calls and large data allocations at competitive prices.

Similar to the other offerings, Nedbank Connect is available exclusively to the bank’s own customers.

Sign-ups are done through the Nedbank Money app or online banking, and customers with eSIM-capable devices can download and activate a Nedbank eSIM for free.

On the other hand, physical SIM card delivery costs R99. However, each Nedbank Connect SIM includes R100 free airtime.