Good news about Cell C headquarters

Cell C has been making its rent payments on its Waterfall headquarters, just South of Midrand. Landlord Attacq classifies the credit impairment attributed to the mobile operator as “Stage 1.”

Attacq released its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday, stating that the previous year included R9.7 million in rental income from Cell C that was not received in cash.

When asked for clarification about what that meant, an Attacq spokesperson explained that Cell C historically only paid part of its rental in cash, and the rest was allocated to an interest-bearing loan account.

“The loan account has two bullet payments. The first bullet payment was due in December 2024, and the next bullet payment is due in December 2026. The December 2024 payment was received in cash,” Attacq said.

“Currently, their rental is monthly paid in cash, and they are up to date with repaying their loan account.”

Because Cell C has continued making the agreed rental and interest payments under the revised terms and the loan is performing, Attacq gave it a Stage 1 credit impairment rating.

Attacq’s results show that Cell C’s loan account has decreased from R41.9 million to R41.7 million, and bears interest at 6% per annum.

At the same time, Attacq has adjusted its expected credit loss (ECL) for Cell C on this loan from R2.2 million to R1.7 million.

“The ECL was recognised for the loan to Cell C due to the assessment of credit risk associated with the loan as evidenced by a B2 rating,” Attacq stated.

“This rating was based off the RiskCalc EDF-X module and a LGD of the SA Telecoms industry average in RiskCalc, as well as the current adherence to contractual loan repayments.”

Attacq explained that in the process of Cell C restructuring the debt during its last recapitalisation, the following was agreed:

Tranche 1 of R44.9 million, representing historical rental arrears as of 28 February 2022, was fully settled in December 2024.

Tranche 2 consists of an agreed amount of 30% of the future rentals for the space that Cell C vacated early to be deferred. This amount stood at R41.7 million (2024: R41.9 million) and is repayable at the end of December 2026.

Attacq reported that its overall contractual rental income for the year was R1.95 billion, up from R1.75 billion.

“Contractual rental income of R1.3 billion (2024: R1.1 billion) forms part of the Waterfall City segment.” This includes Cell C’s headquarters.

Back in black

Jorge Mendes, Cell C CEO

Cell C recently reported that it reached profitability during the year ended 31 May 2025, achieving growth across key revenue lines and improving operating margins compared with the prior year.

Majority owner Blue Label Telecoms released its annual results on 27 August 2025, revealing marked growth in net profit after tax, but also that Cell C remains technically insolvent.

Cell C said its net profit before tax grew to R264 million as of 31 May 2025, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s before-tax loss of R22.4 million.

Blue Label also recognised R2 billion in Cell C’s deferred tax, yielding a net profit after tax of R2.2 billion. However, this was offset against the share of its losses that Blue Label did not recognise for five years.

Cell C’s net revenue climbed to R11.14 billion in 2024/25, up from R10.75 billion in the 2023/24 financial year.

“This uplift was achieved despite a competitive trading environment, reflecting the resilience of the capex-light model and Cell C’s ability to drive efficiency through partnerships,” it said.

Cell C said service revenue, the engine of sustainable growth, grew to R11.97 billion in 2024/25 from R11.28 billion in 2023/24.

“This result was driven by a healthier revenue mix and ongoing optimisation of the customer base, proving that Cell C is delivering on its promise of stronger, higher-quality earnings,” it said.