Complaints about mobile networks in South Africa

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has revealed that it received 946 complaints relating to South African mobile operators in the 2025 financial year.

Presenting before the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry, and Competition on 17 September 2025, it showed that Telkom had the highest number of complaints as a proportion of its total subscribers.

While it received more complaints about Vodacom than any other mobile operator, this is somewhat expected, as Vodacom has the most subscribers of South Africa’s mobile operators.

Complaints about Vodacom totalled 346 in the 2025 financial year, representing just 0.00075% of its South African subscribers.

While Telkom and Cell C had fewer complaints than Vodacom at 264 and 84, respectively, they have far smaller subscriber bases.

With 264 complaints across more than 23 million subscribers, Telkom’s complaints as a proportion of total subscribers equated to 0.011%.

Cell C doesn’t make its subscriber numbers entirely clear, including mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Home Location Register (HLR) figures in its total.

The mobile operator is estimated to have had around eight million subscribers as of November 2024, and its complaints in the financial year equate to 0.0011% of its total subscribers.

The third-highest number of complaints the NCC received was for MTN, with 252. However, the mobile operator has the second-highest subscriber count of South Africa’s mobile operators at 39.2 million.

Therefore, its complaints as a proportion of its total South African subscribers equate to 0.00064%.

The NCC also provided details on current complaints about the communications sector. Consumers complained about cancellation penalties, unjust billing, and continued billing after cancellation.

Other current complaints relate to misleading marketing, fraudulent contracts, non- or delayed refunds and repair processing, the non-delivery of goods and services after up-front payment, and unlawful blacklisting.

The table below compares the NCC complaints received in the 2025 financial year as a proportion of total South African subscribers for Cell C, MTN, Telkom, and Vodacom.

Mobile operator NCC complaints Total SA subscribers Complaints as a proportion of total subscribers Telkom 264 23,175,835 0.00113911% Cell C* 84 8,000,000 0.0010500% Vodacom 346 45,951,000 0.0007530% MTN 252 39,200,000 0.0006429% *Cell C includes MVNO Home Location Register (HLR) figures in its total subscriber count. The figure of 8 million is its estimated subscriber count, excluding MVNO HLR figures as of November 2024

NCC to monitor spam callers on South African networks

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition is establishing a new opt-out register for direct marketers in South Africa, and the NCC says it will give it full sight of direct marketers in the country.

Acting commissioner at the NCC, Hardin Ratshisusu, said the new register requires direct marketing firms to “clean” their databases by allowing consumers to opt out.

He acknowledged that there are other external opt-out registers for direct telemarkets, but added that they haven’t helped stop spam call abuse.

“There now has to be a national opt-out register that will be managed by the National Consumer Commission,” said Ratshisusu.

“We don’t have full sight of all direct marketers in the country, and this will require them to register on an annual basis.”

As of February 2025, the processes and regulations surrounding the register and the registration of direct marketers were still in development.

“We need to, in the regulations, make it clear that direct marketers follow the regulations and ensure that we stamp out unwanted calls to consumers,” said Ratshisusu.

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition plans to roll out the new opt-out registry in the 2026 financial year, which ends on 31 March 2026.

“This is an electronic system where customers will apply by uploading their details into the registry,” it told MyBroadband.

It said the registry will enable consumers to restrict or block unsolicited communication from direct marketers in the country.

Direct marketers must also register and clear their list of marketing leads before they can run a campaign.

“A cleansed consumer list will be valid for 30 days,” the department added.