All data must last three years, demands Parliament committee chair

Mzwandile Masina, chair of the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry, and Competition, says data prices and validity periods “must fall” in South Africa.

In a statement following a briefing from the National Consumer Commission and the communications regulator, the committee says it is awaiting the publication of amendments to the current regulations.

In the meeting, stakeholders discussed the cost and expiration of data and whether the trends align with section 63 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

“The committee engaged these regulatory bodies on the alignment of data costs and expiry of bundles,” the committee said.

“Section 63(2) of the Act provides that vouchers purchased must have a minimum expiry period of three years.”

The committee explained that, while the telecoms sector is primarily regulated by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), it should also be subject to Section 63 of the CPA.

“Data bundles and prepaid vouchers should be subject to Section 63 of the CPA, which requires a three-year validity period unless a longer period is agreed upon,” it stated.

“This expiry period has not been standardised among mobile network operators.”

The National Consumer Commission told the Portfolio Committee that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Icasa, seeking to align their work to ensure businesses in the sector adhere to CPA provisions.

“The focus of the work has been on data billing, expiry of data, and international roaming,” the committee added.

Masina said addressing data costs and expiry is critical, considering that data is now a part of the cost of living in South Africa.

“The high cost of data, coupled with the expiration of unused data, is concerning,” he said. “Data costs and expiry must fall in our lifetime.”

Icasa told the committee that it is finalising the latest amendments to the End User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations, which, among other things, standardise the rollover and transfer of bundles by licensees.

Once finalised and published, the committee says it will meet with the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies to conclude the matter.

Icasa expects to publish the amended regulations in November 2025.

End User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations

Icasa published its first amendments to the End User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations in 2018 after engaging with industry to assess business practices surrounding data expiry and unused minutes.

The amendments included promoting customer education, enabling customers to monitor usage and control spend, rollover and transfer unused data, and disallowing out-of-bundle billing without prior consent.

The regulations were amended again in 2022 and 2023 to address further regulatory gaps.

“The committee emphasised that access to affordable data was critical to society, as it was the gateway to accessing information in this economy,” the Portfolio Committee said.

“In particular, it was unacceptable that unused data or minutes should expire, as often vulnerable groups of people use their last money to purchase these bundles.”

It believes that these practices constituted unfair and exploitative behaviour, denying large parts of South African society access to information to improve their livelihoods.

“Therefore, according to the committee, there is a need for more stringent legislation to protect consumers from these practices,” it added.