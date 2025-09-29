Why mobile data bundles must expire in South Africa

Cell C has explained that expiry periods for minutes, data, and SMS allocations are essential to managing the limited network resources that mobile services require to operate.

“Customers pay for access to these limited resources, and validity periods ensure that these resources are equitably distributed across the customer base,” a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“This is particularly important for data, which is resource-intensive and in high demand. Usage patterns vary widely across segments and depend on frequency of purchase and validity cycles.”

Shorter validity periods at lower price points also make data more accessible, reducing upfront costs and giving customers flexibility to buy only when they need it and can afford it.

“This approach reflects real-world usage, particularly for customers with irregular income or tight budget,” said Cell C.

“Segmentation, therefore, allows us to meet diverse needs: from a student needing a quick R3 hourly bundle to check emails, to a business customer requiring longer-term allocations for sustained use.”

Without validity periods, the ability to offer this broad portfolio of affordable and targeted options would be undermined.

Cell C’s feedback comes after Mzwandile Masina, chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry, and Competition, reopened calls for all data bundles to be valid for a minimum of three years.

The committee had heard the views of the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), and the Competition Commission on the subject.

“Data bundles and prepaid vouchers should be subject to Section 63 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), which requires a three-year validity period unless a longer period is agreed upon,” Masina said.

It also said the committee emphasised that access to affordable data was critical to society, as it was the gateway to accessing information in this economy.

“In particular, it was unacceptable that unused data or minutes should expire, as often vulnerable groups of people use their last money to purchase these bundles,” the committee said.

The committee believed this constituted unfair and exploitative trade practices, effectively denying large parts of society access to information to improve their livelihoods.

“Thus, it appeared that business was putting profits before the protection of consumers,” it said.

“Therefore, according to the committee, there is a need for more stringent legislation to protect consumers from these practices.”

Going in circles

This is not the first time South Africa’s regulators have considered forcing mobile operators to offer a minimum three-year validity period on all data, voice, and SMS bundles.

In 2017, Icasa asked for public comment on proposed amendments to its End-user and Subscriber Service Charter (EUSSC).

A few months later, the National Consumer Commission attended Icasa’s public hearing on the draft regulations and asserted that, under the CPA, data bundles must last for at least three years.

South Africa’s mobile operators and other stakeholders argued that the commission was misinterpreting the law.

Ultimately, when Icasa published the final EUSSC regulations, it excluded minimum data bundle validity period requirements.

Instead, they included provisions for mobile operators to enable consumers to monitor their usage and control spend, roll over and transfer unused data, and disallow out-of-bundle billing without consent.

Icasa also ended up softening its proposed regulations on out-of-bundle billing. It allowed operators to continue billing out of bundle, provided they used the prevailing in-bundle rate for doing so.

Fool’s gold

“Mandating that all bundles last three years would introduce significant challenges,” Cell C warned.

“‘Evergreen’ data may sound appealing, but it poses significant challenges for network management, capacity planning, and resource distribution.”

Cell C explained that the strain placed on infrastructure to handle this perpetual data flow effectively would be substantial.

“Along with the increased capacity demands necessary to maintain optimal network performance, it could potentially have a negative impact on the affordability of services for customers.”

Rival and roaming partner Vodacom agreed, explaining that if all data bundles could only expire after three years, operators would lose the pricing flexibility that allows them to tailor bundles to different consumer needs.

“Prices would converge towards a single, higher price point, forcing mobile network operators to offer only long-validity bundles and removing the cheaper short-term options available today,” said Vodacom.

“This would also eliminate product differentiation, stifling competition and innovation, as all operators would be constrained to a uniform three-year validity model.”

Vodacom warned that the ultimate consequence would be higher data prices across the board. Low-income consumers who rely on affordable, short-term bundles would be disproportionately affected.

“This would widen the digital divide and undo much of the progress made in advancing digital inclusion,” said Vodacom.