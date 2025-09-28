Telkom network suffers national outage

Telkom suffered a national network outage on Saturday, affecting mobile voice, SMS, and data services. This included fixed LTE services sold through third-party Internet service providers.

As subscribers began reporting problems on social media, Afrihost, Mweb, and Vox published network status notices based on feedback from Telkom.

“Vox Notice: Telkom LTE Services. National. Some customers may experience problems with no connectivity. Fault has been escalated to Telkom for investigation. Further feedback to follow,” Vox said at 12:08.

“We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing network issues, and we’re truly sorry for the disruption,” Telkom said in a message posted at 13:35.

“Our team is already on it and working swiftly to get you back online. Thank you for your patience, we’ll keep you updated.”

Just before 15:00, Telkom published a notice stating that its services had been restored. It advised impacted customer to reboot their devices to reconnect to the network.

Mweb officially marked the outage as resolved for its Telkom fixed LTE customers at 21:31 on Saturday, after Telkom issued a statement explaining that major cable breaks caused the downtime.

“Telkom confirms that mobile voice and data services, which were disrupted earlier on Saturday due to major cable breaks, have now been fully restored nationwide,” it said.

“Our technical teams acted with urgency to identify and repair the affected infrastructure, and services have since stabilised and are operating normally.”

Telkom said it was committed to strengthening network resilience. “Measures are being reviewed and reinforced to reduce the likelihood of similar disruptions in the future,” it said.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused during the outage and thank them for their patience and understanding while restoration efforts were underway.”

The chart below from Downdetector shows that subscriber complaints started after 10:30 on Saturday and peaked at around 12:45.