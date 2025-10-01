Cell C owner CEOs in R74.3 million payday

Co-CEOs of Blu Label Unlimited, Brett and Mark Levy, have seen their single figure remuneration increase by almost 80% between 2024 and 2025, from R20.8 million to R37.4 million each.

This was largely due to a substantial increase in their short-term and long-term incentives during the financial year, resulting from the company’s improved performance.

The brothers’ fixed remuneration increased by 6% from R11.7 million to R12.4 million, while their short-term incentive bonuses increased by 128% from R6.6 million to R15.2 million each.

Their long-term incentives through Blu Label’s conditional share plan increased from R2.5 million to R9.8 million — almost 296%.

To qualify for short-term incentives, the co-CEOs had to meet individual KPIs (20%), and were evaluated against the company’s normalised Ebitda (40%), and core headline earnings (40%).

Performance metrics for long-term incentives also include growth in core headline earnings per share, shareholder returns, return on capital employed, and specific environmental, social, and governance targets.

The Levy brothers’ increased earnings come after a blockbuster year for Blu Label, which saw its share price increase by over 175% from around R4.30 in June 2024 to R11.86 by 31 May 2025.

Investors seemed to like what they saw and heard about Blu Label’s plans to turn around Cell C, resulting in a swell of buyers interested in the stock.

However, while the Blu Label share price performed well, the company’s financial performance has been erratic.

Since 2017, Blu Label has experienced a downward trend in its revenue, declining from approximately R27 billion in 2017 to just over R14 billion in 2024.

Blu Label’s net income has also deteriorated since 2017, falling from R4.6 billion to its current level of R2.48 billion. Still, this was a marked improvement from last year’s net income of R647 million.

From a purely financial perspective, Blu Label’s share price performance is difficult to justify. However, several positive changes at Cell C excited the market.

Brett and Mark Levy remuneration 2025 2024 Increase Fixed remuneration R12.4 million R11.7 million 6.0% Short-term incentive bonus R15.2 million R6.6 million 128% Conditional share plan R9.8 million R2.5 million 296% Single total figure R37.4 million R20.8 million 79.5%

From hero to zero

In August 2017, Blu Label made the fateful decision to buy 45% of Cell C for R5.5 billion. The share price soon started to decline.

Within the next three years, Blu Label’s share price plummeted by 90% to around R1.75 per share, as Cell C’s performance continued to deteriorate.

All investors could focus on was Cell C and it did not look good. Cell C was technically insolvent and was bleeding money.

On 31 May 2019, Blu Label impaired its investment in Cell C to nil. However, this was not the end of Blu Label’s Cell C headache.

Blu Label could not let Cell C perish and wash its hands of its poor decision, as it made up around 25% of its total profits from airtime sales.

Therefore, it was in Blu Label’s interest to keep Cell C alive and make the mobile operator sustainable.

In September 2022, Blu Label stated that Cell C had implemented a turnaround strategy to enhance operational efficiencies and reduce operational expenditure.

It included recapitalising Cell C, which included a R1.46 billion loan to Cell C, used to repay the mobile operators’ lenders. The lenders received only 20% of their claimed loans.

Back to hero

Blu Label share price from 1 June 2024 to 31 May 2025

Cell C became a capital-light business that outsourced its radio network infrastructure, the capital-intensive part of a telecommunications company, to Vodacom and MTN.

Blu Label also replaced Cell C’s management team with former Vodacom executive Jorge Mendes, who took the reins as chief executive.

Mendes said that Cell C’s capital-light model would achieve better margins than its larger competitors, which must spend billions to maintain and improve their infrastructure.

He also reduced the mobile operator’s organisational structure, with full-time employee numbers below 900.

In addition, Cell C focused on its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) offering which showed solid growth through strong partnerships, such as Capitec Connect.

Mendes said the MVNO business operates with a similar profit margin and, in some cases, greater than its direct-to-consumer business.

He believes it has an edge over some of its larger competitors, which are unwilling to squeeze their margins to engage with specific market segments through MVNO partnerships.

Some of Cell C’s largest MVNO partners include FNB Connect, Capitec Connect, and the more recently launched Old Mutual Connect.

Mendes explained that, in essence, this will result in Cell C becoming an aggregation player aggregating mobile traffic through various MVNOs.

Cell C aims to be agnostic when it comes to network providers, offering its clients the “best of both worlds” by providing connectivity on both MTN and Vodacom.

In May 2025, when Blu Label’s share price surged, the company also revealed that it was considering listing Cell C separately on the JSE.