Spam call epidemic in South Africa

The Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) wants the Information Regulator and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to crack down on spam callers in the country.

Recent tests by BusinessTech on one of its mobile phones showed that between 80% and 90% of calls to the number were spam. Many users in South Africa have reported similar trends.

ISPA regulatory advisor Anton Kotze spoke to eNCA about the phenomenon, which he said could be accurately described as an “epidemic”.

However, he explained that the issue isn’t specific to South Africa. It is a global phenomenon driven by exploitation by bad actors.

“It is quite bad. It’s an exploitation by bad actors to leverage off the intimacy of a mobile number so that people take those calls,” said Kotze.

“Global research shows that the answer rates on mobile numbers are much higher than on typical fixed-line numbers.”

Many spam callers violate South African laws by hiding their identities, making it a challenge for cellular users to avoid their calls.

Kotze explained that there are various ways in which telemarketers can hide their identities, adding that some are more legitimate than others.

“The most obvious is that they use SIM cards and what we call SIM banks, devices that have a whole lot of SIMs in them, and they use that to make calls,” he said.

“The number you will see will be that number assigned to that SIM card.”

Another common approach is to hide the actual number from which a marketer is calling and present a well-known or popular number instead.

“That’s something that often happens, even outside of mobile numbers. Many organisations have numbers that they use to dial out, but they’ve got only one number that’s coming in,” said Kotze.

“Let’s say a very popular or well-known number. They’ll present that number as the number they are calling for.”

He said ISPA is calling on industry regulators to put more pressure on spam callers violating South African regulations.

“It’s in the realm of the Information Regulator and also Icasa. From the membership of ISPA, we are putting pressure on Icasa and asking them to take firm action,” said Kotze.

Kotze explained that the traditional method of blocking spam callers is no longer effective due to the use of SIM farms.

“What we should be doing is having an opt-out database under the Consumer Protection legislation,”

While the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition is working to launch an opt-out registry, Kotze said it wasn’t being implemented well enough.

Spam callers breaking the law in South Africa

In May 2025, Icasa said it was investigating the illegal trend of call centres operating out of fixed premises using mobile numbers.

It said offenders found guilty of using mobile numbers for fixed service are in contravention of the 2016 Numbering Plan Regulation and could be liable to fines of up to R3 million.

This came after ISPA’s initial call to address the illegal activity. ISPA said spam callers use mobile numbers as they’ve realised that their calls are more likely to be answered.

The industry body wants call centres with fixed premises to stick to the rules and use geographic telephone numbers.

“Firm action must be taken to prevent the unlawful use of mobile number ranges, particularly of the older 082, 083, 072, and 073 number ranges that appear more credible,” said ISPA regulatory advisor Dominic Cull.

“As cold calls from certain number ranges go unanswered, the unlawful use of mobile numbers by call centres seeking high levels of engagement skyrockets.”

Numbers, like radio frequency spectrum, are a precious resource. ISPA said the communications regulator must protect the national numbering plan’s integrity.

At the time, ISPA stated that some spam callers resort to spoofing and creating fake cellular numbers, while others utilise multiple prepaid SIMs with unlimited calling bundles.

“Attempts to return calls to these spoofed numbers cannot be completed,” said ISPA.

For those using prepaid mobile plans, they quickly replace SIMs that get flagged for exceeding the mobile operators’ fair usage policy. Therefore, the operations continue with little disruption and cost.

ISPA said it had written to the regulator several times about the illegal activity since 2022. It is now bolstering its call as its members have reported an increase in spam calls from mobile numbers.

“Icasa must act now to stamp out the abuse of mobile numbers and to end the high levels of voice call spam being endured by South Africans,” said Cull.