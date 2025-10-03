Winning strategy behind FNB Connect

FNB Connect CEO Sashin Sookroo says the mobile virtual network operator’s strategy isn’t to add as many SIM cards to its network as possible; it wants active customers.

Sookroo told MyBroadband that data usage on FNB Connect’s network has increased by 135% year-over-year, and by 200% when comparing June 2024 to June 2025.

“It’s one thing having a customer, it’s another thing having a customer really using your service, and that’s been our focus for the past two years or so,” he said.

“We don’t just want a subscriber. We don’t just want a number. We want someone actively using and benefiting from the service.”

Asked about what sets FNB Connect apart from its competitors, Sookroo highlighted that it offers instant connectivity through its eSIM service.

“We’ve invested a lot in our eSIM service. That allows customers to take up a SIM right now and try us out or get connected,” he said.

“We used to only operate in South Africa, but we’ve launched a global eSIM, which means we operate in over 240 countries and regions.”

He said the global eSIM allows customers to travel, purchase eSIMs for friends or family members while abroad, and remain connected.

“That’s a big milestone. It’s over 800 networks that we connect to,” said Sookroo.

He added that another key element setting FNB Connect apart from its rivals is that it tries to ensure its customers are always connected.

“We give you unlimited free WhatsApp. Your app usage is zero-rated. Your calls to the FNB contact centre are zero-rated,” he said.

“You’re completely connected to your bank. You can transact. You can do whatever you need at any time. Then, with the unlimited free WhatsApp, even if you run out of data, you can still communicate with friends and family.”

Sookroo said FNB Connect has big plans for Black Friday and the festive season and recommended that customers keep an eye on the FNB app during this period.

“We’re releasing stuff very quickly, very soon, and some exciting things are coming,” he said.

MVNO boom in South Africa

Cell C was the first player to offer a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) platform in South Africa, back in 2006, enabling players such as FNB Connect, Virgin Mobile, and Trace Mobile.

However, the emergence of MTN’s MVNO platform in 2020 resulted in a significant increase in the number of MVNO offerings in South Africa.

Vodacom also offers an MVNO platform, which currently supports Mr Price Mobile, and Telkom has announced its plans to enter the space.

By 2023, MTN had signed up 30 MVNO partners, some of which were new, and others had switched over from Cell C.

According to BMIT’s SA MVNO Report, the number of MVNO subscribers in the country has doubled from 2.5 million in 2022 to nearly five million in 2024.

It expects the figure to climb to between 11 and 12 million by 2029, and Cell C is positioning itself as the go-to destination for companies looking to launch MVNO services.

“We want to make sure that we are the home of MVNOs. So we are effectively the network of networks,” said Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes.

“We’d like to be the first choice for an MVNO partnership to personalise these details.”

Through the strategy, Cell C hopes to become an aggregation player, aggregating mobile traffic through various MVNOs.

Mendes explained that there is no significant difference between the profitability of MVNOs and the mobile operator’s direct subscriber base.

He said the MVNO business operates with a similar profit margin, which, in some cases, is greater than its direct-to-customer business.