South African neighbourhoods with the fastest mobile data speeds

The latest research by MyBroadband Insights shows that Die Wilgers in Pretoria is the neighbourhood in South Africa with the fastest average mobile data speed.

For these results, MyBroadband Insights examined 320,698 tests performed on the MyBroadband Speed Test apps in the third quarter of 2025.

The MyBroadband Speed Test apps provide users with their download speed, upload speed, latency, and signal strength — and after receiving their results, they can rate their satisfaction on a five-star scale.

The MyBroadband Speed Test app is free to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. If you want to know more about your smartphone’s performance and measure your network speeds, download the MyBroadband Speed Test app on Android or iOS.

Results from the data collected by the MyBroadband Speed Test app showed that users in Die Wilgers, a neighbourhood in Pretoria, Gauteng, recorded an average download speed of 173Mbps.

Across the speed tests conducted in Die Wilgers, users also averaged upload speeds of 37Mbps and latencies of 22ms.

Claremont and Century City in Cape Town took second and third place with 149Mbps and 144Mbps download speeds, respectively.

However, Century City did record better upload speeds of 32Mbps compared to Claremont’s 29Mbps.

The top ten list includes six neighbourhoods in Gauteng, three in Cape Town, and one in Durban. This makes Gauteng the clear winner for fastest mobile speeds.

The best neighbourhoods in South Africa by average mobile download speed are ranked in the table below.