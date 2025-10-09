These are the happiest mobile networks in South Africa

The latest MyBroadband Insights research revealed that Cell C is the mobile network in South Africa with the highest customer satisfaction.

This research is based on data from the MyBroadband Speed Test apps, which allow users to test their Internet connections and compare results with the promises from their respective service providers.

The MyBroadband Speed Test app is available for Android and iOS devices. Speed tests can also be performed through a web browser on the MyBroadband Speed Test website.

The platform measures key performance metrics, including download speed, upload speed, and latency. In addition to these technical indicators, users can also rate their mobile network or service provider.

These ratings are processed to determine a customer satisfaction rating for each mobile network.

While outright speed measurements are a clear objective metric to determine the best mobile networks, customer satisfaction is more nuanced.

Various factors are considered, such as customer service, product pricing, user expectations and more.

Cell C achieved the highest customer satisfaction score of all the major mobile networks in South Africa, at 84%.

Interestingly, the increase in customer happiness on Cell C has coincided with a substantial improvement in network quality during the past year.

Cell C recently overtook Vodacom for second place in the MyBroadband network quality rankings.

Its performance was driven by completing its customer migration to a virtual radio access network hosted by MTN and various optimisation strategies.

MTN also performed well in the latest customer satisfaction rankings, achieving a 79% rating, while Telkom and Vodacom customers were slightly less satisfied, at only 72%.

Rain performed poorly in terms of customer satisfaction, only achieving a score of 62%. The table below shows the customer satisfaction ratings for South Africa’s major mobile networks.

Network Rating Cell C 84 MTN 79 Telkom 72 Vodacom 72 Rain 62

MVNO users can also vote on the MyBroadband Speed Test apps, allowing these networks to be compared.

They usually receive significantly fewer votes than the large mobile networks, as they have fewer users overall, and should not be directly compared with the large networks.

Capitec, FNBm and AirMobile received enough votes for valid scores to be determined.

The table below shows the customer satisfaction ratings for some of South Africa’s mobile virtual network operators.