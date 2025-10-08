Vodacom has unveiled its summer specials for 2025, including prepaid data bundles ranging from R49 to R479, and a 100GB contract offer for R299 per month.

The promotions include two months of access to YouTube Premium, a year or more of Amazon Prime Video, and ways to earn and spend Vodacom’s rewards points, VodaBucks.

Speaking at a recent event in Johannesburg, Vodacom consumer business director Rishaad Tayob said their headline deal for summer would be a R99 bundle with 7.5GB anytime, 7.5GB Night Owl, and 5GB YouTube data.

Tayob said that customers also enjoyed the V-Up programme last year, and Vodacom would keep it. V-Up allows customers to open loot boxes every day, which contain a variety of rewards.

These rewards vary from an allocation of free data, to restaurant vouchers, to entries into draws for cash prizes.

“The big prize this year is that we are going to make eight customers millionaires,” said Tayob. “Two customers per month for the duration of the campaign will win a million rand each.”

In addition, Vodacom will give away a million VodaBucks to 100 customers during its Summer Campaign.

Mathys Venter, the managing executive for loyalty and prepaid at Vodacom South Africa, said that they have never done a promotion this ambitious.

He explained that when customers buy one of their promotional bundles, they will receive an SMS with instructions for how to redeem their two months of YouTube Premium access.

“We’ve also partnered with Amazon. By simply being a Vodacom customer, recharging, and interacting on the platforms, we are giving away 12 months free Prime Video mobile edition to all our prepaid customers.”

The promotional bundles are exclusive to the VodaPay app, and Venter said they will be available until the end of February.

Vodacom 2025 Summer Campaign prepaid deals Anytime data Night Owl data YouTube data Price 3GB* 3GB* — R49* (14 days validity) 7.5GB 7.5GB 5GB R99 15GB 15GB 5GB R149 30GB 30GB — R249 75GB 75GB — R379 150GB 150GB — R479 All bundles include 2 months YouTube Premium access

Postpaid summer deals

There will also be promotional offers for Vodacom postpaid customers, including contract deals and benefits for existing contract subscribers.

Rashid Tar-Mahomed, the managing executive for products and services and Vodacom’s postpaid centre of excellence, said they will launch a 200GB contract for R299 per month.

The contract comprises 100GB of anytime data, 100GB Night Owl data, with an additional allocation for YouTube.

Tar-Mahomed also explained that any customers who upgrade or get a new postpaid deal will receive two months of access to YouTube Premium.

All postpaid customers can also get access to an Amazon Prime Video mobile package for 12 months.

A supercharged version of this promotion will be available for Vodacom RED VIP subscribers, who will receive lifetime access to the full leanback version of Amazon Prime Video.

For as long as they remain a RED VIP subscriber, they will also get Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to promotion contract deals and their streaming partnership benefits, Tar-Mahomed said customers will also be able to earn additional VodaBucks.

He explained that subscribers on entry-level postpaid packages will earn 20% additional VodaBucks, whereas people on Core products will earn 30% more.

RED VIP subscribers will earn 50% additional VodaBucks for every rand spent. Customers must pay their bill on time to earn VodaBucks.

Tar-Mahomed said they’ve also added the physical outlets of Vodacom Stores as a new way to redeem VodaBucks. Customers will be able to use their rewards to buy accessories at Vodacom stores.