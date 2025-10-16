Vodacom beats MTN, Telkom, Rain, and Cell C in media sentiment rankings

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report revealed that Vodacom has the best score, followed by MTN, Telkom, Rain, and Cell C.

The ranking showed that Vodacom has a superior media strategy and execution compared to its main South African telecommunications market competitors.

Vodacom’s strategy means it receives more frequent positive exposure on large and influential publications than MTN, Telkom, Rain, and Cell C.

The media sentiment is tracked by Press Pulse, which developed an artificial intelligence (AI) sentiment-measuring system for online media reports.

The system focuses on South African business reporting from top-tier media publications and measures companies’ success in achieving positive exposure.

The sentiment ranking is based on the number of positive, neutral, or negative articles and the reach and influence of the publication where they are published.

Simply put, the more positive articles a company receives, the better its sentiment ranking. The inverse also holds.

Online media in South Africa is highly influential, which is why companies invest heavily in public relations and content marketing to get positive exposure.

However, before Press Pulse’s new sentiment system, it was difficult for companies to track their performance accurately.

The good news is that new advances in artificial intelligence have made it possible to measure media sentiment objectively.

The system uses natural language processing and deep learning for accurate sentiment detection.

Press Pulse makes it easy for companies to track their online media sentiment and gain insight into how they can improve.

Sentiment analysis for South African telecommunications companies

South Africa’s telecommunications market is highly competitive, with many companies fighting for market share.

Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain spend millions each year to ensure they get positive media exposure.

It is an essential part of an effective marketing strategy, as it helps to ensure consumers consider a specific operator when making their purchasing decision.

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report showed that Vodacom dominated the rankings with a positive sentiment score of 232.

Vodacom was well ahead of its main competitor, MTN, which had a positive sentiment score of 170.

Telkom, with a score of 28, was third, followed by Rain with a score of 21. Cell C had the worst sentiment score of 7.

The chart below shows the online media sentiment scores for South Africa’s largest telecommunications companies.