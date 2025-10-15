Vodacom spending R500 million in Limpopo

Vodacom’s Limpopo business has announced its plans to invest R500 million in its network in the region in the 2026 financial year.

The network operator said the investment builds on the R414-million capital deployed last year and reaffirmed its commitment to empowering communities and driving economic growth in the province.

“This year’s capital expenditure brings the total investment in radio and transmission infrastructure to R3.1 billion over a period of seven years in the Limpopo province alone,” said Vodacom.

Of the R500 million investment planned for the current financial year, R312 million is earmarked for radio network rollouts, with a further R346 million intended for the same purpose next year.

“Transmission infrastructure receives R194.2 million this year, supporting the expansion of coverage and enhancement of network capacity,” said Vodacom.

It added that its ongoing rollout of advanced technologies, including 4G and 5G, will reach urban centres and deep rural areas in Limpopo.

Vodacom Limpopo will roll out more than 250 5G sites in Polokwane, Makhado, Thohoyandou, Makhuduthamaga Rural, Greater Tubatse, Thulamela Rural, Ba-Phalaborwa Rural, and Greater Tzaneen Rural.

“Providing network connectivity for people who reside in rural areas remains central to Vodacom’s commitment to extending network to people who reside in deep rural areas,” the network operator said.

“As a result, the region will deploy new sites to connect unconnected communities such as Giyani, Malamulele, Musina, and many more.”

Vodacom said it is also committed to supporting local enterprises. To this end, it allocated R40.3 million for small, medium, and micro enterprise support across the 2024, 2025, and 2026 financial years.

The network operator said its Limpopo business’s strategy relies heavily on the democratisation of access to 4G+ devices and affordable connectivity.

“The company’s commitment to device migration is reflected in its drive to increase smartphone penetration,” said Vodacom.

“Over the past year, customers using 4G and 5G devices have increased by nine percentage points.”

To accelerate uptake, Vodacom introduced its EasyToOwn product, enabling customers to buy a smartphone for as little as R6.50 per day and pay using their airtime.

The product has seen a 113% growth since its launch in 2023, which Vodacom attributed to strong demand for digital integration.

“At Vodacom, our vision is to connect every individual and community, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the digital economy,” said Vodacom Limpopo managing executive Lynn Benjamin.

“By investing in advanced network infrastructure and affordable digital solutions, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”