1GB for R10 prepaid data deal launched in South Africa

Afrihost’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) AirMobile has launched a promotion offering 6GB of prepaid mobile data at an effective cost of R10 per GB.

For a limited period, prepaid and month-to-month subscribers on Afrihost AirMobile who buy 2GB anytime prepaid data bundle for R60 get an additional 4GB for free.

The free data follows the regular rules for topup data, including expiry only at the end of the month following the purchase. Free data is also transferable to other Air Mobile SIM cards.

Afrihost Air Mobile is a fully-digital MVNO that runs on MTN’s network. First launched in 2016, it initially required that customers have an existing number with MTN. That changed in 2024.

Following a relaunch with a new mobile app and revamped website early last year, it started allowing customers to sign up directly without using MTN’s services.

In addition to a range of new products, AirMobile added support for eSIMs, making it simpler for customers to get started on its network.

To encourage people to try out its offering, new users get 3GB of free mobile data and R10 airtime for up to two SIM cards.

Several MyBroadband analyses in the past year have shown Afrihost AirMobile offers some of the cheapest rates on prepaid mobile data of any network in South Africa.

Its 500MB, 1GB, and 5GB bundles are the second cheapest of any network, with only Shoprite K’Nect coming in slightly cheaper for the first two and Axxess Mobile beating it by R1 for the latter.

For 10GB data, it charges R150, matching Capitec Connect for the lowest price on the market.

Air Mobile also offers month-to-month packages with data prices far below those of major operators. These are priced from R19 for 1GB and R10 airtime and go up to R799 for 100GB with R500 airtime.

Calls on AirMobile cost R0.64 per minute and are billed per second, while SMS cost R0.26 each.

AirMobile prepaid bundles

Data

(expiry end of next month after purchase) Price Price per GB 100 MB R10 R100 1GB R30 R30 2GB (currently 6GB) R60 R30 (currently R10) 5GB R100 R20 10GB R150 R15

AirMobile month-to-month

Package Data

(expiry end of next month after purchase) Airtime Price Air 1 1 GB R10 (±16 min) R29 Air 2 2 GB R20 (±31 min) R49 Air 5 5 GB R50 (±78 min) R99 Air 10 10 GB R100 (±156 min) R199 Air 20 20 GB R200 (±313 min) R399 Air 100 100 GB R500 (±781 min) R799

MVNO boom

South African mobile virtual network operators.

The MVNO space has exploded with many new entrants in recent years. These companies buy wholesale services from their host mobile networks and resell cellular services to end-users.

This configuration is similar to what happens in the fibre industry, where fibre network operators (FNOs) sell wholesale services to Internet service providers that resell to customers.

The environment allows the network providers to focus on improving their infrastructure and leave customer acquisition and service to MVNOs.

MVNOs are often part of larger businesses that can operate their cellular divisions with minimal extra spending on marketing or staff, allowing them to offer lower prices.

According to BMIT’s SA MVNO report, subscribers on virtual networks doubled from 2.5 million in 2022 to five million by 2024. It estimated the figure would grow to around 11 or 12 million by 2029.

Banks seem to be among the most eager businesses to offer MVNOs, with Capitec, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank already participating. Absa also plans to launch an MVNO.

Capitec is the largest MVNO in the country, with 1.7 million 90-day active subscribers and 1.1 million 60-day subscribers at the end of August 2025. The MVNO has seen phenomenal growth in just three years.

It was already recording net income of R69 million by the bank’s interim results for 2024. In the first half of 2025 financial year, that increased to R165 million.