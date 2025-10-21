Vodacom spending R660 million to boost Southern Gauteng network

Vodacom is investing over R660 million in network infrastructure in Southern Gauteng in the 2026 financial year.

The network operator said the move reinforces its commitment to delivering superior connectivity, expanding coverage, and driving digital inclusion.

“Vodacom Southern Gauteng is investing over R660 million in network infrastructure this financial year,” says Vodacom.

“This investment will accelerate the rollout of 4G and 5G technologies across key urban and peri-urban areas, enhance network capacity to meet growing data demand, and improve network resilience.”

It said a large portion of the funding is earmarked for new site builds to extend coverage to underserved communities and support the region’s expanding digital ecosystem.

Vodacom said 67 base stations are to be deployed across Springs, Brakpan, Germiston, Tembisa, Alberton, Clayville, Kempton Park, Soweto, Vereeniging, Diepsloot, Vosloorus, and Alexandra.

“Complementing this expansion, Vodacom is also rolling out 5G technology across 445 sites in key areas,” it said.

“This advanced infrastructure will enable faster speeds, lower latency, and enhanced user experience for customers and businesses alike.”

It adds that 409 sites are undergoing 4G capacity upgrades using L700 spectrum across major locations.

The network operator is also upgrading its transmission infrastructure in Southern Gauteng to support growing 4G and 5G traffic.

Vodacom’s managing executive for Southern Gauteng, Ridwaan Soomra, said the investment is reflective of Vodacom’s commitment to meeting growing connectivity needs in the region.

“Data demand continues to surge as more customers rely on mobile connectivity for work, education, entertainment, and essential services,” said Soomra.

“By expanding our 4G and 5G footprint and enhancing network capacity, we are ensuring that our customers can stay connected to what matters most.”

Vodacom said network resilience is a key priority for the region, especially in light of its ongoing energy challenges.

To address this, Vodacom has upgraded over 1,700 sites with enhanced battery backup systems to mitigate the impact of power disruptions.

“Additional investments have been made in power backup systems for core network facilities, further strengthening the region’s network reliability,” it says.

Soomra said Vodacom’s investment is about more than infrastructure. “It’s about building an inclusive digital society where everyone can participate in the digital economy,” he said.

“Through sustained network expansion, affordability programmes, and resilience initiatives, we are ensuring that more communities in Southern Gauteng can thrive in the digital era.”