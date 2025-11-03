Even the neighbourhoods with the slowest mobile data speeds in South Africa get above 50Mbps

The latest research by MyBroadband Insights shows that Wierdapark in Centurion is the neighbourhood in South Africa with the slowest average mobile data speed.

For these results, MyBroadband Insights examined 320,698 tests performed on the MyBroadband Speed Test apps in the third quarter of 2025.

The MyBroadband Speed Test apps provide users with their download speed, upload speed, latency, and signal strength — and after receiving their results, they can rate their satisfaction on a five-star scale.

MyBroadband Insights only considered areas where a significant number of tests were performed and an accurate average could be determined.

Results from the data collected by the MyBroadband Speed Test app showed that users in Wierdapark, a neighbourhood in Centurion, Gauteng, recorded an average download speed of only 53Mbps.

Across the speed tests conducted in Wierdapark, users only averaged upload speeds of 9Mbps and latencies of 52ms.

The neighbourhoods in second to seventh place on this list all performed very similarly with download speeds around 60Mbps, upload speeds around 15Mbps and latencies around 30ms.

These include Nellmapius in Pretoria, Firgrove Rural, Kuils River, De Waterkant in Cape Town and Pietermaritzburg.

While these are the slowest areas on average in South Africa for mobile data, the speeds are still quite impressive, and more than usable for everyday activities.

The worst neighbourhoods in South Africa by average mobile download speed are ranked in the table below.