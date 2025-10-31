Vodacom versus MTN on the Gautrain

MyBroadband recently tested mobile data performance on the Gautrain and found MTN to have the fastest average speeds, while Vodacom achieved better coverage.

The Gautrain is a high-speed commuter rail system connecting Hatfield in Pretoria to Park Station in Johannesburg. It also features a convenient route to the O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Many commuters rely on the train to avoid heavy road traffic between the metros and would like Internet connectivity during their commute.

MyBroadband assessed the network performance of South Africa’s five major mobile operators across the entire Gautrain network.

The testing was performed with a custom version of the MyBroadband Speedtest app, which performs a test on each network every minute. Five identical Samsung Galaxy S22 5G devices were used for the testing.

This allows researchers to collect real-world speed data and calculate a coverage percentage for each network based on the number of successful tests.

Vodacom emerged victorious in terms of overall coverage, with 92% of the possible tests completed successfully. MTN and Cell C were not far behind, completing 87% of the possible tests.

Telkom surprised us with the best 5G coverage on the rail network, completing 26% of the possible tests connected to the faster bearer. However, it performed the worst overall with only 67% coverage.

MTN offered the best speeds overall, with an average download speed of 120Mbps, and upload speeds of 34Mbps. However, Vodacom was slightly faster when connected to 5G.

Cell C performed similarly to MTN, but with slower download speeds, due to a lack of 5G connectivity. This isn’t unusual, as MTN builds and operates Cell C’s virtual radio access network (VRAN).

While Cell C also has a roaming agreement with Vodacom, our test SIMs were prepaid, which generally connect to the MTN-provided VRAN.

Vodacom and MTN offered better 5G speed than Telkom. Overall, users on MTN, Cell C or Vodacom should all have a great Internet experience on the Gautrain.

Overall Results

Network Coverage Download speed (Mbps) Upload speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) MTN 87% 120.28 33.78 26.66 Cell C 87% 101.47 30.80 33.08 Telkom 67% 94.20 9.80 28.40 Vodacom 92% 77.13 11.83 30.10 Rain 71% 27.44 11.60 25.13

5G Results