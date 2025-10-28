Three big South African networks falling behind in major new technology

One of South Africa’s top mobile network operators (MNOs) still lacks eSIM support in any form, while two others do not offer the option to buy a prepaid eSIM via the web or a mobile app.

eSIMs are digital SIM cards that function like physical SIM cards. The eSIM itself contains a profile and settings that can be read and run by a special chip on a smartphone, tablet, or other electronic device.

Like many other features initially exclusive to premium or flagship smartphones, the feature has gradually filtered down to mid-range and budget devices in the past few years.

In the United States, eSIMs have been so popular and widely adopted that Apple has abandoned physical SIM cards for its iPhone models sold in the country since 2022.

The iPhone Air, launched in September 2025, is the company’s first smartphone without a SIM card tray globally.

eSIMs have also gained traction among international travellers who want to avoid bill shock from high roaming costs and have connectivity as soon as they land.

Telecoms industry experts believe that eSIMs will eventually replace physical SIM cards completely.

All but one of South Africa’s main mobile network operators (MNOs) have added eSIM support in the past few years. The only outstanding network is Rain.

The operator previously looked positioned to be the first to launch eSIM support. In May 2019, Rain co-founder Michael Jordaan posted on Twitter that the network would “soon” launch eSIMs.

The company also announced a partnership with Truphone to support the feature, and MyBroadband forum members uncovered code on the Rain website that suggested a launch was imminent.

In its last feedback to MyBroadband, the mobile network said that adding eSIM support was “very much” part of its plans. However, it could not provide a launch timeframe for the features.

MTN and Telkom still require store visits

At Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C, eSIM was initially only available to contract customers before being expanded to prepaid users.

They also required that customers visit a store to get a physical package or slip with a QR code to download and activate their eSIM. As of October 2025, MTN and Telkom still require this.

By failing to offer prepaid eSIMs online, the two networks risk alienating themselves from consumers who have become accustomed to being able to buy products with minimal effort.

MTN previously told MyBroadband it planned to launch the ability to buy prepaid eSIMs online in 2024. Earlier in 2025, it said it would launch the capability “soon.”

In a response in October 2025, MTN said it only planned to introduce the option in early 2026 and repeated what it told MyBroadband earlier this year.

“Over the past year, our focus has been on educating customers about the benefits of eSIM technology and ensuring widespread access through all our stores,” MTN South Africa said.

“With that foundation in place, we’re now moving into the next phase, broadening distribution to include online and alternative sales channels.”

Several MVNOs that use MTN’s network are selling prepaid eSIMs via online channels. These include Afrihost Air Mobile, FNB Connect, Melon Mobile, Nedbank Connect, Spot Mobile, and UConnect.

Telkom did not respond to MyBroadband’s latest query for feedback on progress with eSIMs. The network previously said that online eSIMs were part of its broader digital roadmap.

Rica fraud could be a key factor

One challenge with making prepaid eSIMs available online is ensuring that proper protocols are in place to prevent fraudulent registration.

The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica) requires that all SIM cards in South Africa be registered to a person or business.

RICA details are supposed to include a user’s full name, ID or passport number, and a physical address supported by a valid proof of residence or accommodation.

One of the first MVNOs to offer eSIMs for online purchase — Me&You Mobile — withdrew the feature after an investigation found its online RICA system allowed for registering numerous eSIMs with fraudulent details.

The two Stellenbosch University computer science students who discovered the issue explained that it could aid in commiting crimes like social grant fraud.

While the issue of fraudulent RICA SIM card registrations dates back many years, making SIMs readily available without RICA checks can make it even easier to get a phone number for nefarious purposes.

The table below summarises which MNOs and MVNOs offer the ability to buy prepaid eSIMs online or through a mobile app.