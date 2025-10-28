The company powering Vodacom’s MVNO drive

Vodacom South Africa has partnered with Circles, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm, to accelerate the growth of its mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) platform.

Vodacom will leverage the Circles Aspire product line, priming it to rapidly scale and onboard the next wave of mobile virtual network operators. It has already signed Mr Price Mobile as its first MVNO partner.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Vodacom to power their MVNE platform services in South Africa,” said Circles Aspire CEO Sanjay Kaul.

“With the first MVNO customer, Mr Price Mobile, already live, this marks an important milestone.”

He explained that Vodacom already plays a pivotal role in South Africa’s telecoms space, adding that by integrating Circle’s proven MVNO enablement service, it can now deliver greater value to the market.

Circles said its platform is built for agility, with a multi-tenant design and API-first integration to enable swift onboarding and fast time-to-revenue.

MVNO customers also get access to Circles’ broader portfolio of products and advisory services, including its advanced Customer Value Management offering.

The platform features a cloud-native architecture and a proven, multi-country, multi-network infrastructure, offering flexibility and the ability to scale as opportunities emerge.

“We are excited to partner with Circles Aspire,” said managing executive of wholesale for Vodacom South Africa, Shenge Buthelezi.

“This partnership reaffirms our long-term commitment to a high-quality, purpose-driven, and value-creation-led approach to the MVNO market in South Africa.”

Buthelezi said Vodacom is confident that its MVNE platform will enable a sustainable and seamless onboarding process for MVNOs, with a faster time-to-revenue.

Circles said its partnership with Vodacom reaffirms its long-term commitment to Africa, underpinned by investment in its Europe, the Middle East, and Africa business.

Cell C and MTN were the primary enablers behind South Africa’s MVNOs until Vodacom launched its MVNO platform in September 2024 and Telkom in March 2025.

Mr Price Mobile launched on Cell C’s network in July 2014 and partnered with Vodacom in September 2024 to leverage its network infrastructure and services.

Vodacom’s MVNO push

Shenge Buthelezi, Vodacom South Africa managing executive of wholesale

Buthelezi spoke to MyBroadband about signing Mr Price Mobile as Vodacom’s first MVNO partner during a What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou episode in September 2024.

“It is a very exciting time for us. We always had a strategy to enter this space, but we wanted to enter at the right time and for the right reason,” he said.

“We also wanted to enter in a model where we work more closely with the brands that we do this with, because for us it’s a value creation strategy.”

He described Mr Price as a reliable and reputable brand that Vodacom is proud to work with. Buthelezi said combining its retail expertise with Vodacom’s reliable network is a winning mix.

“They are very good at what they do in the retail space. Now, if you take that and you couple it with our reliable network… we basically now create more value-add, which we like to call 1 + 1 = 3,” he said.

“They can now drive the insights they see on the telco side to make better retail decisions, and that might drive sales, drive better loyalty, but also just understand your customer better.”

Buthelezi said Vodacom’s move into the MVNO space is part of its approach to becoming a technology company, rather than just a telecommunications firm.

“We basically build a ‘telco within a telco’ environment for the MVNO. This puts all the right tools in the hands of the MVNO to the point where the MVNO can, on their own, create their own products,” he said.

“We see this as a key success criterion that enables the MVNO to, without investing heavily on the telco infrastructure, focus on the customer value creation.”