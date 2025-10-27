Please Call Me idea-man must pay Vodacom millions

The Constitutional Court’s recent costs order against Nkosana Kenneth Makate would result in the Please Call Me idea-man having to pay R13 million in legal fees, much of which will go to Vodacom.

IOL reported the total amount and said Makate was committed to fighting the costs order. Makate said he accepted the apex court overturning his victory in the Supreme Court, but disagreed with the costs order.

Vodacom had approached the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled against the mobile operator and amended a previous High Court order in favour of Makate.

In dismissing the appeal, the SCA ordered that Vodacom must pay between 5% and 7.5% of the voice revenue that Please Call Me generated over 18 years.

It also ruled that Vodacom must use Makate’s models to calculate the appropriate amount and add interest over the period.

Vodacom applied to the Constitutional Court to appeal the SCA’s order, arguing that the judges concurring with the majority ruling had failed to consider critical evidence, denying its right to a fair trial.

The mobile operator also argued that the SCA’s order was unenforceable, as it created a R29 billion to R63 billion range for the compensation. Additionally, it was unclear how interest should be calculated.

The Constitutional Court found in favour of Vodacom, delivering a scathing judgment against the Supreme Court for presiding over a “total failure of justice”.

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who retired on the day he delivered the unanimous ruling, said he and his fellow judges agonised over the issues presented.

Madlanga said contemplating the possibility of such total failure by a superior court was new ground within South Africa’s jurisprudence.

Regarding the costs of Vodacom’s appeal in the Constitutional Court and Makate’s opposition to it, Madlanga’s ruling stated that a costs order must follow the result.

“Vodacom asked for costs of three counsel. Having regard to the size of the record, the complexity and novelty of the issues and the very large amount at stake, I think that is a fair and just request.”

Madlanga noted that Makate himself saw need to take the precaution of having three counsel appear before the apex court.

“His written argument was settled by six counsel, three of whom were silks. So, costs of three counsel will be awarded.”

Therefore, the R13 million legal bill Makate has been saddled with is for six counsel and the preparatory work that went into their appearance before the Constitutional Court for the hearing.

Makate’s warning

Makate said it was unfair for the Constitutional Court to award costs in favour of Vodacom when he had to defend two amicus curiae applications from Vodacom shareholders: Yebo Yethu and Vodafone.

He said the Constitutional Court had dismissed both applications but did not award costs in his favour in those instances.

According to Makate, the decision to award costs against him will send a chilling message to the little guy who considers challenging giants like Vodacom.

Makate’s litigation against Vodacom dates back to 2008 after he sent letters of demand claiming he was promised compensation for his role in Please Call Me the year before.

Seven years prior to going on the offensive, while working as a trainee accountant at Vodacom, he pitched the idea of a method to “buzz” someone else’s phone without airtime.

In a memo dated 21 November 2000, Makate wrote to a superior about his idea, calling it the “buzzing option”.

From missed calls to Call Mes

Vodacom communique recognising Nkosana Kenneth Makate for his Please Call Me idea (Click to enlarge)

According to an internal Vodacom newsletter, his idea was ultimately developed into Please Call Me, which launched on the Vodacom network in 2001 — almost three months after MTN.

Although Makate was not involved in the development or launch of the product (and compelling evidence that MTN was actually the original inventor of “Call Me”), he said he was promised compensation.

Internal Vodacom emails presented in court showed that former product development head Philip Geissler had promised Makate that he would speak to former CEO Alan Knott-Craig about a suitable reward.

However, he also cautioned, albeit more diplomatically, that there likely wouldn’t be an additional cash reward for doing your job.

“As for rewards. All staff are expected to assist the company to achieve its goals. That is part of normal business,” Geissler wrote to Makate in an email dated 6 February 2001.

“As for you and your assistance. Once the product is launched (and assuming it’s successful) I will speak to Alan. You have my word.”

Unfortunately, Geissler was never called to testify before the court, something the Constitutional Court took a dim view of.

Instead, Vodacom had relied on the testimony of Knott-Craig, whom the panel of judges had found to be a poor witness.

In contrast, Makate’s team had called his former manager, Lazarus Muchenje, to help corroborate that there had been a verbal contract. The court found Muchenje’s testimony more believable.

The Constitutional Court held that a verbal contract existed between Makate and Vodacom for his idea and ordered them to negotiate reasonable compensation in good faith.

Eight years later, the matter was before the apex court again after Makate rejected Vodacom’s offer of R47 million as compensation.

After declaring the most recent Supreme Court proceedings a mistrial, Vodacom and Makate will return to the SCA on 18 November 2025 for a re-hearing before a new panel of judges.

MyBroadband contacted Makate’s legal representatives, Stemela & Lubbe Attorneys, for comment about the Constitutional Court’s costs order. They did not respond by publication.