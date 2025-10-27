South African bank buys big stake in R17-billion company backed by Michael Jordaan

FirstRand has announced that it has agreed to acquire 20.1% of Optasia, a global financial technology company in which former FNB CEO and venture capitalist Michael Jordaan has invested.

Jordaan holds an interest in Optasia through Chronos Capital, which he co-founded alongside Nic Kohler, Willem Roos, and Roger Grobler. He was appointed independent chairman of Optasia in April 2025.

Optasia is one of the world’s largest AI-powered fintech platforms, providing financial access to people across emerging markets.

FirstRand said it was acquiring this strategic investment concurrent with Optasia’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, which is in progress.

Founded by Nigerian Bassim Haidar in 2012, the Dubai-based fintech was recently valued at $1 billion (R17.2 billion).

In recent years, Optasia’s primary business has become micro-financing, contributing around 62% of the company’s total revenue in 2025, up from 14% in 2022.

The service powers airtime and microlending services, including Vodacom’s Airtime Advance and MTN MoMo.

Vodacom’s Airtime Advance product helped grow the mobile network’s fintech revenue by 7.9% in its 2025 financial year to reach R3.4 billion. In 2022, the product accounted for 45% of Vodacom’s prepaid recharges.

Optasia aims to use the IPO to raise approximately R1.3 billion in new funding and sell shares worth roughly R5 billion from existing shareholders.

“Optasia is listing to gain access to capital to support growth, both organically and through future acquisitions,” the company said.

“This move would help Optasia introduce new shareholders to enhance the liquidity of its shares, its public profile, and overall market awareness.”

Additionally, Optasia said the IPO would provide a mechanism for existing shareholders who wish to sell to partially exit their existing equity stake.

FNB to use Optasia

FirstRand said it believes its investment in Optasia represents an exciting opportunity to leverage a proven fintech platform.

“Optasia has a successful track record of solving the lending needs of underbanked or unbanked consumers, practitioners and micro enterprises which have had difficulty accessing traditional credit products.”

FirstRand said Optasia’s ability to pre-score customers, process microloans at scale, and use mobile data sales as a credit collection mechanism is highly innovative.

It was also clearly meeting the needs of millions of customers in 38 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

“Ultimately, Optasia offers FirstRand access to these new markets and new customers, which would be challenging to acquire organically,” the bank said.

“It provides the group with geographic expansion opportunities in key emerging markets.”

FirstRand believes its retail and business bank, FNB, will be in a strong position to leverage the Optasia platform’s proprietary technology and AI capabilities to accelerate its own strategy.

It explained that FNB’s strategy was to grow in segments in South Africa where it is underrepresented and markets in its broader Africa portfolio.

“We are excited to acquire this interest in Optasia, which represents a key step in executing our growth strategy,” said FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi.

“We aim to leverage technology platforms to enhance credit capabilities and expand financial access across the continent.”