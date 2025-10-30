Cell C flags faults in past financial statements

Cell C has confirmed that the financial statements it published as recently as 26 May 2025 contained errors, which impacted the average revenue per user figures it reported.

These errors also impacted Cell C’s annual financial results published last year for the period ending 31 May 2024.

Cell C’s majority shareholder, BLU Group, has published a series of presentations about the mobile operator’s performance as it prepares to list it separately on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Two of these presentations feature a chart showing Cell C’s quarterly postpaid, prepaid, and blended average revenue per user (ARPU) from August 2022 to May 2025.

According to the new chart, Cell C’s blended ARPU grew from R73 in August 2022 to R77 in May 2023, then jumped to R99 in August 2023. It has remained above R90 until May 2025.

However, in the older presentation published on 26 May this year, Cell C provided another chart showing monthly blended ARPU that does not appear to match the newer quarterly chart.

Similarly, in its results presentation on 29 August 2024 for the 12 months ended 31 May 2024, Cell C reported that blended ARPU increased by 3% to R87.

This suggests that Cell C’s blended annual ARPU increased from roughly R84 on 31 May 2023 to R87 the following year.

However, the latest chart Cell C published also contradicts this, as its quarterly ARPUs were all below R80 before August 2023 and all above R90 since that point.

“In the presentation on 26 May, the base for prepaid included a duplication of prepaid broadband,” Cell C explained when MyBroadband asked about the mismatch.

“We picked it up with the auditors and corrected it. This only affected figures from the first half of 2024.” Cell C said this issue also pulled down the 12-month average for the May 2024 figures.

Cell C quarterly average revenue per user (ARPU) figures published in Sep–Oct 2025

Cell C monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) figures published on 26 May 2025

Path to JSE listing

Blue Label Telecoms (now BLU Group) is undergoing a major restructuring to prepare for a potential listing of Cell C. It has also released financial information about Cell C to attract potential investors.

As a result of the prospective listing, Cell C is under increased scrutiny as interested buyers evaluate whether it is worth taking a risk on the company.

For several months, BLU told investors it was exploring various strategic initiatives to unlock shareholder value, including listing Cell C separately on the JSE and increasing transparency with investors.

On 1 September 2025, it announced that it had entered into a binding implementation agreement relating to the pre-listing restructuring.

The transactions involve restructuring Cell C’s debt held by BLU Group to clean up its balance sheet. When the dust settles, BLU’s shareholding in the mobile operator will exceed 90%.

Blue Label has had plans to list Cell C since 2016, when former Cell C CEO Jose dos Santos said the company planned to list on the JSE in the next three to four years.

Dos Santos said in January 2016 that following the company’s recapitalisation, the following three years would be used to position it strongly for a favourable listing.

A month after Dos Santos made these remarks, Blue Label co-CEO Brett Levy said listing Cell C was a good strategy. Levy said all big operators should list due to their market liquidity and profile.

He said that a restructured Cell C offers compelling growth prospects, including listing three to four years down the line, sometime in 2019 or 2020.

However, this planned listing did not happen as the first recapitalisation did not improve Cell C’s financial situation enough to stabilise the company.

Blue Label had to orchestrate a second recapitalisation to further reduce Cell C’s debt in an attempt to turn the company around.

Cell C says it turned the corner

El Kope, Cell C CFO

In August, Cell C announced that it reached profitability in the year ended 31 May 2025, achieved growth across key revenue lines, and improved operating margins compared with the prior year.

BLU Group also reversed its impairment of Cell C and started recognising its share of the mobile operator’s profits and losses. However, Cell C remains technically insolvent.

BLU (then Blue Label Telecoms) stopped recognising Cell C’s share of profits and losses in 2019 after impairing its investment in the mobile operator to nil.

The impairment came after Blue Label took significant pain following its acquisition of Cell C, including the operator reporting an R8 billion loss in the financial year ended 31 May 2019.

Blue Label acquired a 45% stake in Cell C in 2017 as part of a deal to recapitalise the company when it was buckling under the weight of huge foreign-currency loans.

Following a second recapitalisation in 2022 and several additional transactions in recent years, Blue Label’s economic interest in Cell C stood at 70% as of 31 May 2025.

BLU explained in previous years that it would resume recognising Cell C’s share of profits only after its share of the profits equals the share of accumulated losses not recognised. This has now happened.

However, in its financial statements for the year ended 31 May 2025, BLU reported that Cell C had assets worth R15 billion, while its liabilities were close to R16.1 billion.

This represents a substantial improvement in Cell C’s negative equity position since last year, when it stood close to -R3.2 billion.