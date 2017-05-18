Microsoft Azure servers coming to South Africa

Microsoft has announced that it will deliver cloud services from data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2018.

Services offered will include Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and Dynamics 365.

Although Microsoft did not state who it will partner with for the local data centres, an industry source told MyBroadband that two data centre players will be involved – a different one for each city.

“These new Microsoft Cloud regions will offer enterprise-grade reliability and performance combined with data residency,” said Microsoft.

This will help organisations and people from across Africa accelerate their journey to cloud computing, it said.

The data centre presence in South Africa will bring Microsoft to 40 cloud regions around the world – more than any other cloud provider.

