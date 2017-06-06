Apple slashes price of 2TB iCloud plan – New South African pricing

6 June 2017

Apple has halved the price of its top-tier iCloud storage plan from $19.99 to $9.99. It has also stopped offering the 1TB plan which was priced at $9.99, the Verge reported.

Subscribers who were on the 1TB plan will automatically be upgraded to 2TB.

The price cut follows Apple’s recent announcement of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra at WWDC 2017.

As part of the operating system upgrades, families will be able to split an iCloud storage subscription using iCloud Family Sharing.

South African pricing for iCloud storage is as follows:

  • 5GB – Free
  • 50GB – R14.99 per month
  • 200GB – R44.99 per month
  • 2TB – R149.99 per month

iCloud storage prices in South Africa

