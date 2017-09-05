Liquid Telecom mum on hosting Azure servers in South Africa

Liquid Telecom recently announced its partnership with Microsoft through its Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) programme.

As a CSP partner, Liquid Telecom will serve African businesses with Microsoft’s suite of cloud products, including Azure, Dynamics 365, Office 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite, and Windows 10.

The partnership follows recent news that Microsoft will launch Azure servers in Johannesburg and Cape Town during 2018.

Microsoft said the services offered from its South African facilities will include Azure, Office 365, and Dynamics 365.

Data centres

The two announcements have led to speculation that Liquid Telecom will be one of the two data centre providers Microsoft plans to use to host its servers in the country.

However, Liquid Telecom said it could not comment on whether it will provide Microsoft with a hosting environment in South Africa.

Liquid Telecom’s chief business development officer Willem Marais confirmed that major upgrades are currently underway at their facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“Liquid Telecom operates two Tier 3-designed carrier-neutral data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town which we are in the process of upgrading,” said Marais.

They can provide customers with a host of cloud-based services for public, hybrid, and private cloud applications, along with cloud services from a host of SaaS and PaaS cloud services providers.

This includes Liquid Telecom’s applications and platforms hosted in its Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Nairobi data centres.

“Liquid Telecom has made investments in Azure Stack which we will deploy and operate from our [South African and East African centres],” said Marais.

“Liquid Telecom will continue to expand its cloud services portfolio and will make future announcements related to partners and cloud-based offerings.”