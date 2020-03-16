Telkom zero-rates educational websites due to coronavirus

16 March 2020

Telkom has confirmed it will zero-rate educational websites as well as those that information the population about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Zero-rated educational websites primarily comprise the educational facility websites of universities and colleges.

Telkom is doing this to assist these educational institutions to continue their learning and teaching processes – even if physical classes must be cancelled.

Telkom has also zero-rated official coronavirus information sites on its network – including The National Institute for Communicable Diseases and SA Government websites.

“We believe that the pandemic can be overcome if we work together and ensure that South Africans are empowered with access to accurate information about the virus,” said Telkom spokesperson Mooketsi Mocumi.

Wits partners with Vodacom and MTN

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is in talks with mobile operators – including Telkom, Vodacom, and MTN – to forge partnerships regarding student data consumption in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib said he had personally spoken with Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko, while his staff had spoken with Vodacom, MTN, and others.

This is part of the university’s plans to move to online teaching and learning should the need arise.

Habib said that the university is already in the final week of classes before the semester break – giving it additional time to decide on measures it will take.

“We have at least another two weeks to three weeks. We have to determine what the scale of this pandemic is going to be before we determine appropriate actions for the country as a whole,” said Habib.

Zero-rated websites

The full list of the educational websites zero-rated by Telkom can be viewed below.

Institution URL
Boland FET College http://www.bolandcollege.com/
Cape Peninsula University of Technology http://www.cput.ac.za/
Capricorn FET College http://www.capricorncollege.co.za/
Central Johannesburg FET College http://www.cjc.edu.za/
Central University of Technology http://www.cut.ac.za/
Coastal FET College http://www.coastalkzn.co.za/
College of Cape Town http://www.cct.edu.za/
Durban University of Tech http://www.dut.ac.za/
Eastcape Midlands FET College http://www.emcol.co.za/
Ehlanzeni FET College http://www.ehlanzenicollege.co.za/
Ekurhuleni East FET College http://www.eec.edu.za/
Ekurhuleni West FET College http://www.ewc.edu.za/
Elangeni FET College http://www.efet.co.za/
Everything Maths http://everythingmaths.co.za
Everything Science http://everythingscience.co.za
False Bay FET College http://www.falsebaycollege.co.za/
Flavius Mareka FET College http://www.flaviusmareka.net/
Gert Sibande FET College https://educonnect.co.za/institutions/institution/gert-sibande-tvet-college/
Goldfields FET College http://goldfieldstvet.edu.za/
Ikhala FET College https://www.ikhala.edu.za/
Khan Academy https://www.khanacademy.org
King Satha Dalindyebo FET College http://www.ksdcollege.edu.za/
Lephalale FET College http://leptvetcol.edu.za/
Letaba FET College http://www.letabafet.co.za/
Maluti FET College http://www.malutitvet.co.za/
Mangosuthu University of Technology http://www.mut.ac.za/
Mindset https://learn.mindset.africa/
Mopani South East FET College http://www.mopanicollege.edu.za
Motheo FET College https://www.motheotvet.co.za/
Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University https://www.mandela.ac.za/
Nkangala FET College http://www.nkangalafet.edu.za/
North West University http://www.nwu.ac.za/
Northern Cape Rural FET College http://ncrtvet.com/
Northlink FET College http://www.northlink.co.za/
Orbit FET College http://www.orbitcollege.co.za/
Rhodes University http://www.ru.ac.za/
Sedibeng FET College http://www.sedcol.co.za/
Sekhukhune FET College http://www.sekfetcol.org/
South Cape FET College http://www.sccollege.co.za/
South West FET College http://www.swgc.co.za/
Stellenbosch University http://www.sun.ac.za/
Taletso FET College https://taletso.edu.za/
Thekwini FET College http://www.thekwinicollege.co.za/
Tshwane North FET College https://www.tnc.edu.za/
Tshwane South FET College http://www.tsc.edu.za/
Tshwane University of Technology http://www.tut.ac.za/
Umfolozo FET College http://www.umfolozicollege.co.za/
University of Cape Town http://www.uct.ac.za/
University of Johannesburg http://www.uj.ac.za/
University of Kwazulu-Natal http://www.ukzn.ac.za/
University of Limpopo http://www.ul.ac.za/
University of Pretoria https://www.up.ac.za/
University of the Free State http://www.ufs.ac.za/
University of the Western Cape http://www.uwc.ac.za/
University of Venda http://www.univen.ac.za/
University of Zululand http://www.unizulu.ac.za/
Vaal University of Technology http://www.vut.ac.za/
Vuselela FET College http://www.vuselelacollege.co.za/
Walter Sisulu University http://www.wsu.ac.za/
West Coast FET College http://www.westcoastcollege.co.za/
Western College for FET http://www.westcol.co.za/

