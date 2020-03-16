Telkom zero-rates educational websites due to coronavirus

Telkom has confirmed it will zero-rate educational websites as well as those that information the population about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Zero-rated educational websites primarily comprise the educational facility websites of universities and colleges.

Telkom is doing this to assist these educational institutions to continue their learning and teaching processes – even if physical classes must be cancelled.

Telkom has also zero-rated official coronavirus information sites on its network – including The National Institute for Communicable Diseases and SA Government websites.

“We believe that the pandemic can be overcome if we work together and ensure that South Africans are empowered with access to accurate information about the virus,” said Telkom spokesperson Mooketsi Mocumi.

Wits partners with Vodacom and MTN

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is in talks with mobile operators – including Telkom, Vodacom, and MTN – to forge partnerships regarding student data consumption in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib said he had personally spoken with Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko, while his staff had spoken with Vodacom, MTN, and others.

This is part of the university’s plans to move to online teaching and learning should the need arise.

Habib said that the university is already in the final week of classes before the semester break – giving it additional time to decide on measures it will take.

“We have at least another two weeks to three weeks. We have to determine what the scale of this pandemic is going to be before we determine appropriate actions for the country as a whole,” said Habib.

Zero-rated websites

The full list of the educational websites zero-rated by Telkom can be viewed below.