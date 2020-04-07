Africa Data Centres buying Standard Bank data centre

Africa Data Centres is acquiring Standard Bank’s data centre in Samrand, north of Johannesburg, pending approval from South Africa’s competition authorities.

The data centre has sufficient power and vacant space for significant expansion, and will be carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral.

Africa Data Centres stated that Standard Bank’s facility at Samrand is widely regarded as the most prestigious data centre in Africa.

It was purpose-built as a tier four data centre to provide maximum levels of security and reliability for banking IT systems, and therefore has the highest specifications, said Africa Data Centres.

It is also unique in its configuration of total redundancy of all power and cooling equipment, and unparalleled physical security.

“The unique combination of this outstanding facility with Africa Data Centres’ certified operational excellence makes it the ideal choice for the most demanding organisations, particularly those in the financial services sector,” said Stephane Dupraz, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

“We will open this hidden gem to the market, on an open-access basis, allowing any modern technology-driven organisation to benefit from this outstanding facility.”

Big demand

Duproz said that due to the demand from national, continental, and global customers, Africa Data Centres has also started work on a further 10 megawatts of IT capacity at its Midrand campus.

The executive head of group operations and shared services at Standard Bank Group, Jorg Fischer, said that Standard Bank is pleased to have completed this historic milestone with Africa Data Centres.

Africa Data Centres said that existing and future customers will benefit from rapid access to the Samrand facility, while enjoying all the other Africa Data Centres advantages, in particular access to its pan-African network of interconnected data centres.