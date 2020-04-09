University of Pretoria to host online lectures until 17 June

Professor Tawana Kupe, the vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria, has sent an email to staff informing them that the university will resume academic activities online from 20 April until 17 June 2020.

This is in accordance with the guidelines under Scenario 3 of the university’s planning document and will include the remote writing of assessments to replace exams.

“Please note that even if it were possible for normal campus activities to resume by the scheduled examination period, preference should be given to (online) alternatives to traditional invigilated examinations, where feasible,” the email reads.

University faculties will need to ensure that all online assessments which replace formal examinations are scheduled within the framework of the official exam timetable.

“Special arrangements will be made by the faculties for students to complete, in a controlled and safe manner, their clinical, practical, and laboratory experimental work in order to meet the academic and graduate attribute requirements of their degree programmes,” added Kupe.

Online learning assistance

The University of Pretoria said it will soon publish the details of plans to assist students who do not currently have the ability to access online information and teaching.

“As previously communicated, the University is currently working with all telecommunications providers to zero-rate clickUP data. This means that any data hosted on clickUP, other student portals, the Library’s website and staff portals will be free,” said Kupe.

“We are also working with the country’s broadcasters to see how we can leverage some of the available channels for teaching and learning and will update you as soon as the details are confirmed.”

“Thank you for your commitment and continued support to ensure the success of our students under these unusual circumstances,” Kupe said.

“I want to assure you of our support and that the executive and I will do everything possible to assist you while we get through this together.”