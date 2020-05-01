Africa Data Centres cleared to buy Standard Bank data centre

Africa Data Centres has received approval from the Competition Tribunal to buy Standard Bank’s data centre in Samrand, north of Johannesburg.

The deal is structured as a merger between Africa Data Centres and The Rental Enterprise, comprising the Samrand data centre and the underlying land.

The Competition Tribunal approved the merger unconditionally.

Africa Data Centres applied to the Competition Commission for approval to buy the data centre on 6 March 2020 and announced its plans on 7 April.

Stephane Dupraz, the CEO of Africa Data Centres, described Standard Bank’s data centre as a “hidden gem”.

According to Africa Data Centres, the Samrand facility was purpose-built as a tier four data centre to provide maximum levels of security and reliability for banking IT systems.

It is built to the highest specifications and is widely regarded as the most prestigious data centre on the continent, Africa Data Centres stated.

Among the data centre’s unique features is the total redundancy of all power and cooling equipment. It also has unparalleled physical security, the company said.

“The unique combination of this outstanding facility with Africa Data Centres’ certified operational excellence makes it the ideal choice for the most demanding organisations, particularly those in the financial services sector,” Dupraz said.

“We will open this hidden gem to the market, on an open-access basis, allowing any modern technology-driven organisation to benefit from this outstanding facility.”

Africa Data Centres said that the Samrand data centre has sufficient power and vacant space for significant expansion, and that it will be carrier- and cloud-neutral.

